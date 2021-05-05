AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has resigned from his position on the Serie A council following the club’s involvement in the ill-fated European Super League.

"Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino acknowledged the resignation from the position of League Councillor presented by the President of Milan Scaroni, thanking him for his valuable and valid contribution," read a note on the Lega Serie A website.

Milan were one of three Serie A clubs to be involved in the breakaway Super League project, along with Inter Milan and Juventus, which fell apart within days of its announcement last month.

A group of 11 Serie A clubs subsequently called for those three teams to face punishment in a letter to Dal Pino.

However, the 20 clubs that currenlty make up Serie A met on Wednesday and unanimously agreed to postpone any discussion about the ESL until the next meeting.

They also agreed to postpone a vote on bids for the second TV rights package for the period 2021-2024.

