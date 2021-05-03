Parma's three-year stay in Serie A ended on Monday when they were relegated following a 1-0 defeat by Torino, a result which boosted the home team's survival chances.
Mergim Vojvoda's 63rd minute strike sealed the win and lifted Torino three points clear of the relegation zone. They also have a game in hand.
Parma’s fifth successive defeat left them 12 points adrift of 17th-placed Cagliari, who occupy the last safe position in the league with four matches remaining. Cagliari also have the better head-to-head record which is a deciding factor in Serie A.
Serie A
Parma, who have 20 points, follow Crotone in being relegated. One more relegation place is still to be decided.
Serie A
Serie A
