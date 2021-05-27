Italian champions Inter Milan are reportedly set to agree terms with Simone Inzaghi after Lazio confirmed their manager had departed the club.

Inzaghi emerged as the front runner for the role and the speculation advanced when the Roman club confirmed their coach had stepped down.

Inzaghi spent the majority of his playing career with Lazio, and it’s an indication that the split was not amicable as the club did not name him in their statement confirming his exit.

"We respect the change of heart of a manager, and before that of a player, who for many years has tied his name to the Lazio family and the many Biancocelesti achievements,” read the statement from Lazio.

Inzaghi subsequently issued a statement confirming his departure from Lazio.

"With great emotion I want to inform you that on June 30 my wonderful adventure with Lazio will come to an end," Inzaghi told ANSA.

"I thank the club, the president, the players and the fans who have accompanied me over these splendid 22 years as a player and coach. We fought and won together.

"These colours will forever remain in my heart: blue and white will always be part of my soul."

Reports in Italy claim Inter will confirm Inzaghi as their new coach on Friday.

Inzaghi clinched the 2019 Coppa Italia during his five-year stint at Lazio, having won the 1999 Serie A title and three Italian cups as a player with the club.

