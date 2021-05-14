Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has played down the prospect of his client returning to Sporting this summer.

The Portugal superstar launched his career at Sporting, and in light of the club ending their 19-year wait for a title, Ronaldo’s mother said she would be working on persuading the forward to return in the summer.

Ronaldo’s future at Juventus is in doubt, with the team relinquishing their Serie A title to Inter Milan this term and in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

No decision on Ronaldo’s future is likely to be made until the club’s Serie A season has been concluded. Should they fail to qualify for the Champions League, Ronaldo may look to head for a new challenge.

Sporting may be seen as an attractive option among the player’s family, but it does not appear to be in the player's thinking right now.

“Cristiano is proud of the title won by Sporting, as he has publicly demonstrated,” Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes told Record . “But at the moment his career plans do not go through Portugal.”

Juventus have said their desire is to keep Ronaldo at the club, but Champions League football is of huge importance to one of the game’s greatest players.

Much will depend on whether Juventus can beat Inter and Bologna, and secure their place in the top four in Serie A.

