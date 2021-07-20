AC Milan chief executive officer Ivan Gazidis is to undergo treatment for throat cancer, the club have confirmed.

The 56-year-old will temporarily step away from his duties, but the long-term prognosis is good.

“AC Milan informs its fans and stakeholders that our CEO, Ivan Gazidis, has been diagnosed with a cancer of the throat. Based on an extensive series of tests and scans, doctors expect he will make a full recovery,” a club statement read

Transfers AC Milan confirm signing of Chelsea striker Giroud 17/07/2021 AT 10:59

“Everyone involved with the club wishes Ivan all the best for a full and speedy recovery. We are all with you.”

Gazidis took up his present role at Milan in 2018, having fulfilled a similar brief at Arsenal.

He has stressed the need for regular medical check-ups in order for early diagnosis.

“Of course, there is never a good time for a diagnosis of cancer. But I have a very curable form of cancer and a positive diagnosis. I have world-class medical expertise, and the support of so many loved ones and everyone at the club, and I am confident based on all advice that cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery," Gazidis said.

“My diagnosis demonstrates the importance of regular medical checkups, even if you don’t have symptoms. I would encourage everyone to prioritise their health and to make sure, even in the day to day obligations of life and work, that they have their regular medical checkups.”

Transfers Giroud says his Chelsea goodbyes ahead of AC Milan switch 16/07/2021 AT 17:16