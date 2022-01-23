AC Milan remain third in Serie A and four points off top spot after a goalless draw against Juventus.

In front of 5,000 supporters inside the San Siro, Milan were the superior team and produced the better chances in the match, but neither side were able to break the deadlock in a scrappy contest.

There will be cause for concern amongst Milan fans as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has scored eight goals for the club this season, had to come off in the first half injured.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who failed to register a shot on target, remain in fifth on 42 points, one off fourth-placed Atalanta.

In a scrappy, cagey first half where 21 fouls were committed it was Milan who had the two best chances to break the deadlock. Rafael Leao fired a low driven strike on goal in the 19th minute, forcing Wojceich Szczesny into a smart save low down to his right.

Ibrahimovic had to be substituted in the 27th minute with what looked to be an Achilles injury, but Milan continued to push for the game’s opening goal and it almost came through right-back Davide Calabria on the half-hour mark, but his 30-yard strike flew just over the bar.

The second half was an open affair but both sides struggled to really threaten the opposition goal.

Alvaro Morata directed a free header wide in the 51st minute while Milan substitute Olivier Giroud headed straight at former Arsenal team-mate Szczesny with 20 minutes left.

TALKING POINT - Juventus lacking ideas

Juventus' inability to register a single shot on target against Milan and it was hard to see where one would come from with neither Paulo Dybala nor Morata able to fashion out a meaningfully dangerous shot on goal. Federico Chiesa was and will be sorely missed as he recovers from an ACL injury.

The midfield has to also shoulder some of the blame as Weston McKennie was ineffectual on the left flank while Manuel Locatelli and Rodrigo Bentancur did not contribute enough going forward.

Allegri has experimented with different formations throughout the season with little joy. Bringing in a new striker and a creative central midfielder this January transfer window may be what would improve their fortunes.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Giorgio Chiellini

The Juventus captain showed yet again why he is one the best central defenders in football, making numerous vital blocks and was mostly responsible for keeping Ibrahimovic and Giroud at bay.

PLAYER RATINGS

Milan: Maignan (6), Calabria (7), Kalulu (6), Romagnoli (7), Hernandez (6), Krunic (6), Tonali (6), Messias (6), Diaz (7), Leao (7), Ibrahimovic (6)

Subs: Giroud (6), Saelemaekers (7), Bennacer (6), Rebic (N/A), Florenzi (N/A)

Juventus: Szczesny (7), De Sciglio (6), Rugani (6) Chiellini (7), Sandro (5), McKennie (4), Locatelli (5), Bentancur (5), Cuadrado (6), Dybala (5), Morata (5)

Subs: Arthur (5), Bernardeschi (5), Kean (N/A), Rabiot (N/A), Kulusevski (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

19' - GREAT SAVE! The best chance of the game so far lands to Leao who unleashes a fierce drive off his right boot on goal from outside the box, but Szczesny makes a brilliant save low down to his right and bats it away!

30' - GREAT CHANCE! Calabria picks the ball up from 30-yards out and the right-back looks for the top corner, but his shot rises too much and veers just over the bar.

51' - MORATA HEADS WIDE A big chance for Juventus as De Sciglio's cross from the right into the box finds an unmarked Morata at the far post, but he heads wide of Maignan's right post.

70' - GIROUD COMES CLOSE! Saelemaekers crosses into the box and Giroud turns a header on goal, but fortunately for Szczesny it is straight at him.

KEY STAT

