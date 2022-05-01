AC Milan secured a vital Serie A victory in their hunt for the Scudetto, as a late goal saw off Fiorentina 1-0 at the San Siro to open up a five-point gap to Inter Milan with three games to play, and made it 13 league games unbeaten for the Rossoneri.

Milan thought they had taken an early lead after just eight minutes, but Theo Hernandez’ strike into the top corner from inside the area was ruled out for offside in the build-up as Junior Messias timed his run too soon.

Olivier Giroud then had a huge chance to give Milan the advantage their fans craved after 15 minutes, but his chipped finish over Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano went wide when it seemed easier to score.

Milan came out the traps fast at the start of the second half, and had yet another great chance to go in front, but Rafael Leao’s close range strike went over the bar, and it was turning into one of those days for the Rossoneri.

The Viola then had a fantastic opportunity to win it themselves with just over fifteen minutes to play, but Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a fantastic reaction save to keep out Arthur Cabral’s near-post header.

However, after much toil, Milan were gifted the lead with eight minutes to play, as Pietro Terracciano’s mistake from a goal-kick saw Rafael Leao take full advantage, as the Portuguese winger found the net from inside the box with a low effort to send the San Siro into raptures and seal a crucial three points.

