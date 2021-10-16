AC Milan went top of Serie A after coming back from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 at home against a revived Hellas Verona side.

In a game headlined by controversial penalty decisions, a 59th-minute header from Olivier Giroud instigated an impressive comeback.

Franck Kessie later scored the equaliser from the penalty spot, sending Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo the wrong way after a seemingly generous decision from Alessandro Prontera to penalise Marco Faraoni for allegedly bringing down Samu Castillejo.

Only a couple of minutes after equalising, Castillejo was involved again as Milan completed their unlikely turnaround.

The Spaniard's low cross was miskicked into the back of the net by Koray Gunter, who was attempting a first-time clearance.

It was a disappointing conclusion to the game for Verona, who have looked a much-improved team under new manager Igor Tudor and led 2-0 at half-time.

Their opener came inside the first ten minutes when Gianluca Caprari volleyed home from close range, and they doubled their lead when Antonin Barak converted a penalty in the 24th-minute after Alessio Romagnoli brought down Nikola Kalinic - the first of many contentious penalty decisions throughout the evening.

Milan will hope to win in easier circumstances when they travel to play Porto in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, while Verona will want to redeem themselves against Lazio next Sunday.

TALKING POINT - Milan show they can win ugly

It's one of football's longest standing cliche's that it's a hallmark of a good team to be able to occasionally pull an unconvincing win out of the bag amidst the much simpler ones.

Today was one of those days.

While it may have been a worrying sight that Milan were so dearly lacking in energy and intent, the international break - especially in a world full of Covid rules and regulations - could have easily fatigued their star-studded squad, they are adjusting to life without first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan and they did have to cope with multiple other injury absentees such as Theo Hernandez and Alessandro Florenzi too.

Rossoneri fans will just have to hope performances like this don't become a regular occurrence!

MAN OF THE MATCH - Samu Castillejo (AC Milan)

As far from a fan favourite as one could imagine. He's had to deal with lots of disgusting abuse during his time at the club due to his inability to perform consistently. Today's performance was a great way to silence the haters. After coming on at half-time, his work rate was relentless and not only did he win the penalty that resulted in Milan's equaliser, but he also delivered the cross that led to Gunter's own goal, which completed the comeback.

PLAYER RATINGS

Milan: Tatarusanu 6, Calabria 6, Ballo-Toure 7, Tomori 6, Romagnoli 6, Bennacer 8, Kessie 8, Maldini 5, Saelemaekers 5, Rebic 7, Giroud 7..Subs: Leao 7, Krunic 7, Castillejo 8, Ibrahimovic 6, Tonali N/A

Verona: Montipo 6, Gunter 4, Ceccherini 7, Casale 6, Lazovic 7, Faraoni 6, Veloso 7, Ilic 7, Barak 8, Caprari 7 Kalinic 5...Subs: Sutalo 6, Tameze 5, Simeone 5, Lasagna 5, Cancellieri 6

KEY MOMENTS

7' - GOAL!!! Caprari gives Verona an early lead! Verona continue to look a transformed side under Tudor. Veloso heads a poor clearance back into the mix and Caprari volleys it into the back of the net from close range.

21' - IT'S A PENALTY!! Casale instigates a Verona counter, which Kalinic slows down in the build-up. He's much quicker to meet the return pass in the box though, and Romagnoli clumsily brings him down by the near post!

24' - GOAL!!! Barak buries it in the bottom right corner! The Czech low socks merchant coolly finishes from the penalty spot to double Verona's lead.

48' - PENALTY APPEAL!! The ball ricochets off Faraoni's foot onto Casale's hand and the Milan players appeal passionately for a penalty. Eventually they pass the ball out of play to ensure the referee takes a look at it, but Prontera still decides not to give it. Seen them given, but would've been harsh.

59' - GOAL!!! Textbook from Giroud as Milan halve Verona's lead! Substitute Leao cuts inside from the left and crosses into the box for Giroud to head home with maximal composure.

73' - PENALTY GIVEN!! Castillejo tries some fancy footwork in the box and goes down dramatically after a soft-looking coming together with Faraoni. Milan have seemed more intent on getting a penalty than scoring a goal and they've finally got their wish.

76' - GOAL!!! Kessie equalises from the penalty spot! You can hardly say it's deserved, but Milan level the score at 2-2 as Kessie sends the goalkeeper the wrong way with his spot kick.

78' - GOAL!!! Milan complete the comeback, as Verona concede in calamitous fashion! Castillejo sends a cross in for the right and Gunter miskicks his attempted first-time clearance past his own keeper to give Milan their third goal. Still an incredible turnaround after being two goals down almost up until the hour mark.

KEY STATS

