Eljif Elmas' early goal was enough to give Napoli victory at AC Milan, after the hosts controversially had a last-minute equaliser ruled out for offside.

The Macedonian international ghosted in at the front post to head home Piotr Zielinski's corner in the fifth minute,

In an unspectacular game, Milan seldom looked like getting anything from the game but in the final minute a long ball was played towards Olivier Giroud which eventually fell to the feet of Franck Kessie who slammed the ball home.

However, Giroud was offside, albeit in a prone position, in the melee before the goal and the referee ruled out the goal.

The victory pulls Napoli, who came into the game after consecutive home defeats, back level with Milan and four points behind leaders Inter.

TALKING POINT - BORDERLINE CALL COSTS MILAN

It was an unremarkable game of football which will be dominated by a very interesting and important call. Olivier Giroud won the initial header when the ball was desperately launched into the box and then, as his team-mates fought for the ball in the area, he was in an offside position, before the ball fell to Kessie and ended in the back of the net.

It appears Giroud's attempts, to get up and fight for the ball in the area, albeit from a position where he could not really effect play, meant he was still active and was a legitimately offside. Instinctively it felt a harsh call. What can't be disputed is that Milan's issues at present amount to far more than a disputable refereeing decision.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FIKAYO TOMORI (AC MILAN)

It was not a game with great performances, but the best of them came from the defenders on either side. Napoli had the best of the play in the second half and got themselves in dangerous positions that would likely have resulted in them adding to their lead but for the former Chelsea defender. Most importantly in key moments when Andrea Petagna was through on goal and as Kevin Malcuit's cross was about to be tapped in by Hirving Lozano the England defender got in crucial interventions.

PLAYER RATINGS

Milan: Maignan 6; Florenzi 7, Tomori 8, Romagnoli 7, Ballo-Toure 6; Tonali 7, Kessie 6, Brahim Diaz 5, Krunic 5, Junior Messias 6, Ibrahimovic 5. Subs: Giroud 6, Saelemaekers 6, Bennacer 6, Castillejo 6.

Napoli: Ospina 7; Malcuit 7, Rrahmani 7, Juan Jesus 7, Di Lorenzo 7; Demme 6, Anguissa 6; Lozano 7, Zielinski 7, Elmas 7; Petagna 6. Subs: Lobotka 6, Oumani 6, Politano 6, Mertens 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

3' GOAL FOR NAPOLI! What a start, Elmas meets Zielinski's corner at the near post and heads the visitors in front.

90' GOAL FOR MILAN! This did not look like it was coming. A long ball into the box aimed for Giroud, eventually landed at the midfielder's feet near the penalty spot and he slammed the ball home.

90+1' GOAL RULED OUT! A controversial decision. In the melee before the goal, after Giroud won the intial header, he was lying on the floor in an offside position and this has led to the goal being ruled out.

KEY STAT

