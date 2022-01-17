Spezia sealed a last-gasp 2-1 win over AC Milan at San Siro to dent the Rossoneri’s Serie A title hopes.

The hosts had a golden chance to take the lead at the end of the first half, as they were awarded a penalty following a VAR check after Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel caught Rafael Leao. However, Theo Hernandez put his spot-kick wide.

Ad

Luckily for Milan, they made amends for the miss right away as seconds later Leao got a deserved goal to give his side the lead. The Portuguese attacker sent a chipped finish over Provedel after latching onto a defence-splitting ball from deep.

Coppa Italia Pioli’s substitutes do the trick as Milan rally to beat Genoa in extra-time and reach quarters 13/01/2022 AT 19:13

Spezia found their equaliser in the 64th minute following a good spell of pressure as substitute Kevin Agudelo connected with Daniele Verde’s low cross from the left to fire home an easy tap-in.

Seconds after Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit the bar for Milan in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Spezia broke away with Victor Kovalenko, and his low cross was tapped in at the far post by Emmanuel Gyasi past a helpless Mike Maignan to give his side a famous win with the last kick of the game.

TALKING POINT - Controversial last minute Milan goal ruled out

Milan will be feeling very hard done by the match official, Marco Serra, who made a very controversial call to disallow a last-gasp strike by Junior Messias after his teammate Ante Rebic was fouled in the build-up by Simone Bastoni.

Serra had already blown his whistle prior to Messias striking the ball, which he and the other players were not aware of at the time. The goal did not stand, and the incensed Milan players were furious with the decision not to play the advantage in what was a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

It once again highlights the impact of refereeing calls this season in Serie A, and it will be a tough one to stomach for Milan as they eventually lost all three points right at the death in very cruel fashion.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Leao - Milan-Spezia Image credit: Getty Images

The AC Milan left-winger was once again outstanding today for his side despite the result. He proved to be a real menace in the attacking third of the pitch for his side, repeatedly making forward dribbles and getting himself in good goalscoring opportunities.

The 22-year-old was very deserving of a goal considering his performance, and he eventually got his reward just before half-time, with a coolly executed chipped finish over Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to give his side the lead.

Leao made a total of six successful dribbles, had two shots on target, and made four key passes during the course of the 90 minutes.

PLAYER RATINGS

AC Milan: Maignan 7, Florenzi 6, Kalulu 5, Gabbia 6, Hernandez 5, Krunic 6, Bakayoko 7, Saelemaekers 7, Diaz 6, Leao 8, Ibrahimovic 7. Subs: Messias 6,Calabria 6, Giroud 6, Rebic 6.

Spezia: Provedel 7, Reca 6, Nikolaou 6, Erlic 7, Amian 6, Bastoni 7, Kiwior 7, Maggiore 6, Verde 7, Manaj 6, Gyasi 8. Subs: Kovalenko 7, Ferrer 6, Agudelo 7,

KEY MOMENTS

44’ - PENALTY MISS! Theo Hernandez misses it! What a shocker. The contact with the ball was not clean and he shanked it wide of the post.

45+1’ - GOAL! AC Milan 1-0 Spezia (Rafael Leao): Milan make amends and take the lead just before the break! A long ball is clipped forward from defence, and it hits the boot of Nikolaou but he cannot clear it, and Leao is there to chip Provedel and give his side the lead!

64' - GOAL! AC Milan 1-1 Spezia (Kevin Agudelo): The visitors have grown into the game in the last few minutes and strike back! Verde receives a pass out wide on the left, before arrowing in a low cross into the box. Agudelo is there to fire home an easy tap-in moments after coming on! Game on!

90+2' - CONTROVERSY! - Milan have the ball in the net through Messias, but the referee had blown the whistle seconds before for a foul on Rebic in the build-up - he refused to play the advantage and righty so, the Milan players are incensed! Rebic pleads witj the referee!

90+6' - GOAL! AC Milan 1-2 Spezia (Emmanuel Gyasi): With the last kick of the game, Emmanuel Gyasi pokes the ball past Mike Maignan after a good break by Viktor Kovalenko, whose low cross is tapped in following a defensive mix-up by Milan! Incredible scenes - a famous win for Spezia!

KEY STATS

Rafael Leao has been involved in the most goals among all competitions in 2022 out of all of the current Serie A players with five (three goals, two assists)

Spezia have won three of their six matches against sides in the top-two positions in the table at the start of a Serie A matchday (D1 L2)

Serie A Hernandez nets brace as Milan ease past ten-man Venezia 09/01/2022 AT 11:15