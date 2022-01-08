Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is hoping for a chance to "show what I can do" after completing his loan move to Roma.

Maitland-Niles is joining the Italian club for the rest of the season in a bid to gain more playing time after struggling for opportunities under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

The Arsenal academy graduate has made 132 appearances for the club and has five England caps, but has started just four games this season.

He hasn’t played at all since coming on as a substitute against Liverpool in November in a 4-0 loss.

“I am just delighted to be here and can’t wait to crack on,” the midfielder told Roma’s website

I want to help the team and show what I can do as a player.

Roma’s general manager Tiago Pinto said Maitland-Niles’ versatility made him an attractive option. The 24-year-old has played in central midfield, on the wing and in both fullback positions for the Gunners.

“With Maitland-Niles we are bringing to Roma a young player who fits well with the profile we were looking for to improve the squad and cover a number of different positions,” Pinto said. “When we spoke to Ainsley we were really struck by his enthusiasm about the prospect of joining our group and having the chance to work with Jose Mourinho.”

Arteta acknowledged on Friday that the move was pending and that Maitland-Niles had approached him to explain his desire to go on loan.

"He believes that the opportunity to move to Rome and working under Jose is a really good one,” Arteta said . "When a player feels that way and has a strong argument like he has, it’s very difficult to turn it away, so we decided to let him go and we wish him all the best."

The Arsenal boss also acknowledged that the departure gives the Gunners a shortage of central midfielders and said the club will try to find a replacement in the January transfer window.

