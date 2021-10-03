Clinical AC Milan take all three points against rivals Atalanta in a 3-2 victory to keep pace with Napoli at the top of Serie A.

The gap between these local rivals has been closing over the years, with Atalanta winning plaudits for their attacking style of football that produces results, helping them just a point behind Milan last season.

But Bergamo club made the worst possible start to the game conceding after just 28 seconds. Theo Hernández picked out fellow wingback Davide Calabria with a perfectly weighted through ball. Once in on goal Calabria’s first shot was saved, but he made sure of the follow up and slotted it home.

Premier League Opinion: Why can't Romero get in Nuno's XI as Spurs struggle? 29/09/2021 AT 19:34

The hosts responded well with Duván Zapata at the centre of their attacks, and could well have been level if it wasn’t for Mike Maignan who showed his quality at dealing with one on one situations.

Just before halftime Remo Freuler dithered on the ball and was caught out by Tonali who picked his pocket to run on goal and fire Milan into a comfortable two goal lead.

The second half saw Atalanta attempt to take control of the game, but Milan’s well organised defence made sure that space was hard to come to ensure that the host’s attacking threat was nullified.

As the game wore on the usually free scoring Atalanta seemed to run out of ideas and energy as visitors showed their experience to see out the game, grabbing a late third goal through Rafael Leão who thumped the ball past Musso, after Hernández carried the ball up the length of the pitch.

But Atalanta grabbed two consolation goals. The first through Zapata after Messias was deemed to block the ball with his hand inside the box. The second deep inside extra time as Pasalic took his time to hook the ball over Maignan from close range.

Next up for La Dea is an away trip to take on Empoli, while Milan host Verona at the San Siro.

TALKING POINT - YOUNG MILAN MATURING

It must feel like an age since the Rossoneri faithful felt like they were on the cusp of greatness and with this crop of players they must believe the good times are just around the corner. With one of Serie A’s youngest starting XI, they play with composure and confidence well beyond their years. At times they made what is normally a tricky fixture against Atalanta look like a walk in the park.

More to follow

Champions League Atalanta beat Young Boys, Zenit ease past Malmo 29/09/2021 AT 18:44