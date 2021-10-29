A statement put out by the Denmark international’s club, Inter Milan, said that Italian medical authorities have banned him from all sporting activity in the current season.

Ad

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s opening match of the European Championships against Finland, receiving on-field treatment that ultimately saved his life.

Serie A Inside Europe – ‘Something isn’t working’ for Juventus as they slip to 13 points off top YESTERDAY AT 13:14

UEFA suspended the match for almost 90 minutes after Eriksen collapsed to the ground in the 42nd minute. He received a throw-in with no other player near him then stumbled and fell forward.

It was the quick response of the players and the stadium’s medical staff that saved his life and a later post on Instagram confirmed his stable condition.

In a statement, the club said: “Following a serious injury which occurred during the European Championship in June 2021, the player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season.

Although the current conditions of the player don't meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity.

Following the incident at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the midfielder had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted, a small battery-powered pacemaker that detects and stops abnormal heartbeats and can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by jolting the heart to restore a regular rhythm.

Member of the Italian Football Federation's technical scientific committee, Franco Braconaro said in July that Eriksen will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD device is removed.

“Right now Eriksen could not be eligible to play. If the player’s ICT is removed because the pathology has been resolved, he can return to Inter,” Mr Braconaro told Italian radio.

The player’s future in the game is still unclear and questions remain as to whether any of the sport’s governing bodies will deem him fit enough to play, without posing any risk to his health, under their rules.

It is understood that the club is open to selling Eriksen to allow him to play, explaining the situation and the club’s position to the player.

The 29-year-old joined Inter from Tottenham in January 2020, penning a contract that tied him to the club until 2024.

Inter agreed a deal worth around £17 million for the attacking midfielder who played 34 times for the club last season, scoring four times.

Inter are currently third in Seria A on 21 points after 10 games, behind leaders Napoli and fierce rivals Milan.

Serie A Inter stay in touch at top with win over Empoli YESTERDAY AT 18:22