Paulo Dybala has confirmed his departure from Juventus, with Monday’s meeting with Lazio his farewell to the home fans.

The Argentina international has had a stellar career at Juve, winning five Serie A titles since making the move from Palermo in 2015.

Speculation has swirled as to his future, as his contract began to wind down.

No new deal was forthcoming, and Dybala confirmed on Sunday that he would be heading for a new challenge in the summer.

“It is difficult to find the right words to say goodbye to you,” Dybala wrote on Instagram. “There are so many years and so many emotions all together.

“I thought we would have stayed together a few more years but destiny has led us down different paths.

“I will never forget everything you gave me; every match, every goal. I have grown up, learnt with you. I have lived a dream.

“It has been seven magical years with 12 trophies and 115 goals that no one can ever take away. Ever. Thank you for supporting me during the difficult moments.

“Thank you to those who have been with me these years: from the first to the last, from fans to the those within the club, everyone, managers and team-mates, staff and directors.

“Wearing this important shirt alongside the captain’s armband has been one of the proudest moments of my life, which I one day hope to show my children and grandchildren.

“Tomorrow will be my last match with this shirt, it’s difficult to imagine but it will be our last goodbye.

"It won’t be easy but will step onto the pitch with a smile and my head held high, knowing I gave everything for you.”

There is likely to be plenty of interest in the 28-year-old, given his free-transfer status.

Serie A champions Inter Milan are reported to be keen, as are Premier League sides Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham.

There has been speculation that Paris Saint-Germain could make a move should Kylian Mbappe depart for Real Madrid.

