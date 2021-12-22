AC Milan put the pressure back on their title rivals with a convincing 4-2 win at Empoli.

Franck Kessie opened the scoring after 12 minutes, neatly finishing off a convincing flurry of attacking moves from the visitors. Alexis Saelemaekers swung in a cross from deep which met the feet of Oliver Giroud with the Frenchman’s back to goal, he laid the ball off towards the oncoming Kessie, who planted it beyond Guglielmo Vicario.

The visitors’ lead lasted a little more than five minutes before the hosts drew level. Nedim Bajrami struck a sweet strike that fizzed across the goal and nestled into the bottom-right corner after Milan failed to clear their lines.

Milan’s lead was restored just before half-time with Kessie netting his second of the night. A strong effort from the 25-year-old from a tight angle was headed straight into Vicario’s path but the goalkeeper couldn’t stop the ball from going in between his legs.

Shortly after the hour mark the visitor’s had a two-goal lead. Alessandro Florenzi scored straight from a set-piece 25-yards out, the ball finding its way through a broken wall giving Vicario no chance.

Milan were out of sight with 20 minutes left on the clock. Theo Hernandez stabbing home from close-range.

Empoli were awarded a penalty with just over five minutes to play, and Inter Milan loanee Andrea Pinamonti smartly converted from 12-yards, but it would only be a consolation for the hosts.

TALKING POINT

AC Milan re-apply the pressure on their title rivals. Milan have lost their last two league fixtures, including a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home against third-place Napoli. It was hugely important for Milan to get all three points on the board today heading into the winter break, and will keep them in touching distance with league leaders and bitter rivals Inter Milan who are flying at the top of Serie A. The Rossoneri struck form at the right time. When they return to league action in 2022 they host AS Roma who are currently sixth in the table, ten points off Milan.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Franck Kessie (AC Milan). His two goals tonight proved decisive in AC Milan’s title challenge, especially with tables toppers Inter beating Torino 1-0 at home. He took the first goal really well, and despite getting a bit of luck from a goalkeeping bunder for the second, made life difficult for the hosts and helped catapult Milan back into second place in the table.

PLAYER RATINGS

EMPOLI: Vicario 4, Stojanovic 5, Romagnoli 6, Luperto 5, Parisi 6 Henderson 5, Ricci 5, Zurkowski 5, Bajrami 7, Cutrone 6, Pinamonti 7, Subs: La Mantia 5, Asllani N/A, Marchizza 6, Stulac N/A, Bandinelli 5.

AC MILAN: Maignan 6, Florenzi 7, Tomori 7, Romagnoli 6, Hernandez 7, Tonali 6, Bennacer 6, Messias 6, Kessie 8, Saelemaekers 7, Giroud 6. Subs: Bakayoko 6, Diaz N/A, Krunic N/A, Kalulu 6.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ - GOAL! EMPOLI 0-1 AC MILAN (Kessie): A well-worked goal gives Milan the lead! Saelemakers puts in another cross which finds Giroud, who lays it off for the oncoming Kessie who plants it into the bottom left corner.

18’ - GOAL! EMPOLI 1-1 AC MILAN (Bajrami): What a reply! The cross comes in from the right-hand side and is only half cleared by goalscorer Kessie, only as far as Bajrami who fizzes the ball back across the goal and into the bottom right corner.

42’ - GOAL! EMPOLI 1-2 AC MILAN (Kessie): It's a nightmare for the goalkeeper! Kessi gets a low shot away from a tight angle that finds its way through Vicario's legs!

63’ - GOAL! EMPOLI 1-3 AC MILAN (Florenzi): And there's a third! It's Florenzi from the free kick! The wall breaks as the ball finds its way through and nestles into the bottom-left corner. That could be huge!

69’ - GOAL! EMPOLI 1-4 AC MILAN (Hernandez): That could be game over! There's an appeal for handball and VAR will look, but it going to stand! Hernandez is on the scoresheet this time as he stabs home from close range.

84’ - GOAL! EMPOLI 2-4 AC MILAN (Pinamonti): Surely not? The Inter Milan loanee scores convincingly, but it's hard to see it being anything other than a consolation.

KEY STAT

Franck Kessié scored 14 Serie A goals in 2021: the last Milan midfielder to score so much in a single calendar year was Kaká in 2008 (15). (Opta)

