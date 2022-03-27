AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori says he played a part in convincing Tammy Abraham to transfer to Serie A side Roma from Chelsea last summer.

But if it hadn't been for Tomori - who himself left Chelsea in January 2021 - he might never have made the move to the Italian capital.

“When he [Abraham] said Roma was on the table, I said: ‘Bro this is a good league,'" Tomori told the Guardian

“I felt like it would develop his game a lot.

"He has scored a lot of goals this season for Roma, they’re fighting for a Champions League spot.

"Definitely it’s helped him and definitely I gave him rave reviews about Serie A because I enjoyed myself so much the first six months.”

Tomori has been in fine form at the back for the Rossoneri this campaign as they compete for the Scudetto , and he was part of a defence that didn't concede once during March.

England boss Gareth Southgate is yet to be convinced by these displays, but Tomori hopes that may change.

He said: “There are just so many talented players in my position already – [Harry] Maguire, [John] Stones, [Conor] Coady, [Tyrone] Mings, [Ben] White at Arsenal – and there are a limited amount of positions.

“I just have to make sure I’m playing at a high level. And then when I do get called on, to make sure I’m ready. I have to focus on what I’m doing here at Milan first and foremost.”

And Tomori certainly has settled into life in a new country, and is even able to conduct interviews in fluent Italian already despite only being in the country for just over a year.

“I always saw myself one day living in another country, whether that was for football or just in life," he said.

"I always wanted to learn a new language. At home, my parents were from Nigeria, so they spoke Yoruba to me, and obviously at school you learn languages, but I came to Italy determined to learn Italian.

"Even if I was only going to be here on loan six months, I wanted to at least be able to know the present tense.”

