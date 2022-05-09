Roma’s European hopes hang in the balance following a 2-0 defeat to Fiorentina in Serie A on Monday.

A fifth-minute penalty from Nicolas Gonzalez and 11th-minute strike from Giacomo Bonaventura sealed victory for the hosts.

Ad

The result leaves Roma on 59 points, level with Fiorentina and Atalanta, and three behind Lazio in fifth.

Football West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt set up a perfect Europa League semi-final - The Warm-Up 15/04/2022 AT 07:13

Jose Mourinho’s side are currently ahead of Fiorentina on goal difference as their head-to-head record is even. Atalanta are behind Roma on their head-to-head record after losing to them home and away this season.

Mourinho was not impressed with the awarding of the penalty for a foul by Rick Karsdorp on Gonzalez, but also admitted his side were tired after their European exploits.

"The explanation… we’ve been waiting for an explanation for a long time and we have no explanation,” Mourinho told DAZN.

“There is a double explanation tonight. Obviously, after Thursday’s game we were certainly lacking physical and mental energy, compared to a side that had all week to prepare.

“But I want to hear the explanation from Mr Banti [Video Assistant Referee] of Livorno, which is not far from here. I already saw the footage, it’s a touch, not a foul. The referee was close by and did not give a penalty. In the VAR room, Mr Banti intervened.

“Aside from the penalty, Fiorentina were also stronger, they played at a different tempo and with concentration, so they deserved to win. The problem is we are not talking about just these three points, but the many, many incidents that we have no explanation for.

“Why did the VAR call a referee like Guida, who was 10 metres away and saw full well it wasn’t a penalty? Why? These are the explanations we want and do not have.

“Yes, we are in a final, which absorbs the emotion and energy of a club like Roma, but we also have a league to play and it’s frankly too much. What keeps happening to this team is just too much.”

Sixth place qualifies for the Europa League while seventh secures a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Roma could also qualify for the Europa League by winning this season’s Europa Conference League. They face Feyenoord in the final on Wednesday, May 25.

Roma finish the season with games against basement side Venezia and Torino, while Fiorentina travel to Sampdoria and then face Juventus. Atalanta face leaders AC Milan and Empoli.

Transfers Pogba in line for shock Premier League switch - Paper Round 24/03/2022 AT 10:55