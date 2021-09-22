Brahim Diaz's first goal at the San Siro helped a much-changed AC Milan climb back into second in the early Serie A table with a 2-0 victory over newly promoted Venezia.

The Rossoneri were without the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud, and without a recognised striker, the dominant hosts failed to find the opener until the 68th-minute when Diaz slotted home.

In the first half, the unmarked Ante Rebic went closest when he headed over from point-blank range, while Alessandro Florenzi's glancing header fizzed just wide.

Milan's frustration grew after the restart as Diaz blazed over from a dangerous position, before boss Stefano Pioli made a triple substitution, bringing on Fikayo Tomori, Alexis Saelemaekers and Theo Hernandez.

The latter two made an immediate impression, with Theo Hernandez setting Diaz up on a plate for the opener, and the France international capped a fine cameo when he made sure of the points with a low shot into the corner of goal eight minutes from time, with Saelemaekers grabbing a fine assist.

Victory means Milan have 13 points from a possible 15 as they move level at the top of the table with arch rivals Inter, who have a superior goal difference.

TALKING POINT - Subs make the difference for depleted Milan

Missing no fewer than six regulars, injury-ravaged Milan toiled for large parts of the evening without finding the breakthrough - but the complexion changed just short of the hour-mark when Pioli opted for a triple substitution and a slight change to his system. Perhaps it wasn't the most sensible idea to start without Theo Hernandez and Saelemaekers, but the Milan boss made the switches at just the right time.

Their contributions helped the hosts over the line on a night they started without a recognised striker. And while this result may look fine, the performance raises the question about their lack of depth up top. This may well be the most gifted Milan side for many years, and when everyone is fit, the Rossoneri are capable of beating anyone. However, it is a risky strategy to rely so heavily on Giroud and Ibrahimovic, who have a combined age of 73. No one is questioning their ability, but they will inevitably miss games, and when the inevitable happens, an instinctive forward is required for the bigger contests.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

The 23-year-old may have only played for half an hour, but he contributed more in that space of time than everyone else on the pitch. He is the first Milan defender to have both scored and delivered an assist in a single Serie A game since Opta collected this data in 2004/05.

PLAYER RATINGS

Milan: Maignan 6, Kalulu 8, Gabbia 6, Romagnoli 6, Ballo-Toure 6, Tonali 6, Bennacer 6, Florenzi 6, Brahim Diaz 7, Leao 7, Rebic 6.. subs: Theo Hernandez 8*, Tomori 6, Kessie N/A, Saelemaekers 8, Pellegri 5.

Venezia: Maenpaa 5, Ebuehi 6, Caldara 5, Ceccaroni 5, Molinaro 5, Peretz 5, Vacca 5, Busio 5, Aramu 5, Johnsen 5, Forte 5.. subs: Crnigoj 5, Henry 5, Okereke 5, Tessmann N/A

KEY MOMENTS

25' - Rebic should score! Tonali's corner delivery is whipped to the back post. The goalkeeper is about to come out for it but thinks better of it and ends up in no man's land. The ball is perfect for the unmarked Rebic but he fails to hit the target from point-blank range. Must do better!

37' - Chance! Florenzi makes a late run into the box and meets Kalulu's whipped cross with a glanced header, but it's just wide of the far post!

53' - Miss! Kalulu delivers a deep cross, Rebic cushions a header into the path of Diaz but he can only fire it over the bar from inside the box!

68' - GOAL! AC Milan 1-0 Venezia (Brahim Diaz): Relief for Milan! Diaz scores his third goal of the season to give the hosts the lead. Bennacer spots the run of Theo Hernandez and floats a cross to the back post, he sidefoots it across the face of goal and Diaz is left with a simple finish from six yards.

82' - GOAL! AC Milan 2-0 Venezia (Theo Hernandez): Having registered the assist for the opener, Theo Hernandez turns goalscorer as he buries a low shot into the far corner after being set by a beautiful Saelemaekers pass.

KEY STAT

Brahim Diaz has scored his first Serie A goal at San Siro in his 17th game played in this stadium in the competition.

