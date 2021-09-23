Roma suffered a late scare as they beat Udinese 1-0 courtesy of a Tammy Abraham goal.

The former Chelsea striker made the switch to Serie A in the summer to link up with Roma’s new manager Jose Mourinho.

He scored in the 36th minute with a goal that proved to be the winner as Udinese were unable to find a way through the hosts’ defence.

Abraham cleverly turned in a low cross from the left wing with an open goal in front of him.

The win took them into fourth place after winning their fourth league game of the season so far, and they were able to hold on when Lorenzo Pellegrini was dismissed for a second yellow card with a minute of normal time remaining.

