Current Serie A champions Inter Milan defeated Bologna 6-1 as they topped the table.
In-demand striker Lautaro Martinez put his side ahead when new signing Denzel Demfries assisted, then Milan Skriniar converted from a Federico Dimarco corner.
Matias Vecino and Nicolo Barella then scored to add to the scoreline, before two goals from Edin Dzeko made it a huge win.
Inter are now top of the table after going unbeaten despite the loss of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and Antonio Conte to resignation. AS Roma - one point behind Inter but having played a game less - travel to Hellas Verona on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Fiorentina secured a 2-1 win over Genoa as Riccardo Saponara scored on the hour mark, Giacomo Bonaventura grabbed another before full time, and Domenico Criscito scored for the home side eight minutes into injury time from the spot.
