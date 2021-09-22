An unconvincing Juventus battled to a 3-2 win at Spezia on Wednesday to claim their first Serie A victory of the season.

Moise Kean opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, shimmying to the right and finishing past Jeroen Zoet to get his first Juventus goal since rejoining from Everton.

Only five minutes later, Ghanaian attacker Emmanuel Gyasi cut inside from the right and curled an effort into the top corner to equalise for Spezia.

Gyasi then proceeded to taunt the away side by copying the celebration of former Juventus man, Cristiano Ronaldo.

After making two substitutions at the break, Juventus came out all guns blazing, but were initially rocked by Janis Antiste giving Spezia the lead minutes after the restart.

Captain Giulio Maggiore hoofed the ball upfield in search of the teenage French striker, who used his pace to beat Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt to the ball before cutting inside and scoring in the bottom corner.

However, a hyped-up Federico Chiesa inspired a comeback, showing impressive persistence to win the ball near the corner flag, dribble past the defence and finish powerfully to get Juve level again.

Chiesa then turned creator shortly afterwards by whipping in a corner for De Ligt to rifle home and make it 3-2.

Now 12th in the Serie A table, Juventus play host to Sampdoria on Sunday, when they will hope to start a run of wins.

TALKING POINT - Will this kickstart Juve's season?

It is safe to say life after Ronaldo has already been difficult for Juventus, even though they only had him for three seasons.

The return of 21 year-old Kean is likely an astute signing in the grand scheme of things, but the timing of his arrival gives him the unfortunate crown of being Ronaldo's supposed successor in Turin, regardless of whether or not there are any genuine similarities between the two.

Moise Kean (R) celebrates scoring for Juventus Image credit: Getty Images

Getting his first goal will be a major confidence boost and might help get the fans on his side, while you would expect Italy's Euro 2020 stars to get back into the swing of things as they gradually recover from the fatigue that may have come from their summer tournament exploits.

Chiesa in particular could be set to hit the next level too, if tonight's performance combined with his showings at Euro 2020 are anything to go by.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

After making the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament, Chiesa returned to Turin with the weight of much bigger expectation on his shoulders. However, his early season form has been a source of disappointment for fans, although admittedly it has been affected by injury. His efforts tonight though suggest that his performances last season for both club and country were no fluke and that he can carry an even greater responsibility in this Juventus team lacking in leaders. His passion fuelled Juve's comeback and demonstrated that he is someone who can stand up and be counted as well as having the technical ability to become one of the best players in the world.

PLAYER RATINGS

Spezia: Zoet 6, Adou 5, Hristov 5, Nikolaou 5, Bastoni 6, Ferrer 6, Bourabia 5, Verde, 6, Maggiore 7, Gyasi 8, Antiste 7...Subs: Sala 6, Manaj 5, Nzola 5, Salcedo N/A

Juventus: Szczesny 6, Danilo 6, Bonucci 6, De Ligt 7, De Sciglio 6, McKennie 6, Betancur 6, Rabiot 8, Chiesa 9, Kean 7, Dybala 7...Subs: Sandro 7, Locatelli 7, Morata 7, Bernadeschi 6, Kulusevski N/A

KEY MOMENTS

15' - CLOSE!! Chiesa whips in a corner from the right, it's headed down to de Ligt, who skies his effort over the bar. Big opportunity missed to open the scoring there!

28' - GOAL!!! Kean scores his first Serie A goal for Juventus since April 2019! Rabiot heads a long ball from Bonucci down for him and he takes a touch, shimmies to the right and fires past Zoet to open his account for his second spell at the club.

33' - GOAL!!! Gyasi grabs the equaliser for Spezia! The Ghanaian attacker pounces on a rebound near the left corner flag, cuts inside and curls the ball into the top corner! It might have taken a slight deflection, but he won't care.

49' - GOAL!!! Spezia take the lead! Maggiore hoofs the ball over the top of Bonucci and de Ligt, enabling Antiste to use his pace to beat them to it, cut inside on his right foot and find the bottom left corner of the goal with precision. Again, it may have taken a slight deflection, but that won't matter!

61' - CLOSE!! How has Bonucci not scored that?! The ball's headed across goal by Morata and the centre-back puts it over from ridicuously close range.

65' - CLOSE!! Antiste gets on the end of a low cross from Bastoni and has not one but two efforts kept out! The first is blocked and the second is somehow cleared off the line!

66' - GOAL!!! Juventus are level! Chiesa wins the ball near the corner flag and shows impressive persistence to dribble into the box and finish powerfully past the keeper to make it 2-2. What a game this is turning out to be!

72' - GOAL!!! The Bianconeri complete the turnaround! A hyped up Chiesa tussles for the ball after winning a corner, drills in the said corner and it bobbles through to de Ligt who smashes it home to make it three.

KEY STATS

