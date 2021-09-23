Napoli cruised to a 4-0 win at Sampdoria to go top of Serie A on Thursday evening.

The scoring was opened by 21-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, a 2020 signing from Ligue 1 side Lille, after 10 minutes.

Napoli doubled their lead shortly before the whistle went for the end of the first half, and Osimhen needed just five minutes to grab his second.

Piotr Zielinski then made it four with a fizzing half-volley inside the area just before the hour for an easy win over Sampdoria, who ended the game in thirteenth place.

Napoli made it five wins out of five, moving them two points clear of last year’s champions Inter Milan.

In the day’s other game, Lazio drew 1-1 away to Torino, with Lazio in seventh and Torino in ninth.

