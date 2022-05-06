An injury-time penalty from Domenico Criscito fired relegation-threatened Genoa to a 2-1 win over Juventus.

Genoa trailed with three minutes left on the clock, but Albert Gudmundsson drew them level and Criscito fired home from the spot deep in injury time for three points as they battle to avoid the drop.

After a slow start to the half with Juventus controlling the majority of the possession, Genoa gradually grew into the game towards the end of the opening 45 minutes.

The best chance of the half fell to striker Mattia Destro, who headed a corner over from close-range.

Wojciech Szczesny, who had little to do in the first 40 minutes, found himself called into action three times as the first half drew to a close, giving Genoa confidence going into the second period.

Destro continued to prove problematic, and forced a strong save out of Szczesny on the stroke of half time after a speculative long-range effort was beaten away by the Poland international.

Genoa had another chance through Destro 60 seconds into the second half, but after meeting a fizzed delivery across the box, blazed his first-time effort over the bar.

Two minutes later Juventus took the lead through Paulo Dybala, who scored his ninth goal against Genoa in spectacular fashion. He picked the ball up 25 yards from goal and crafted a pinpoint strike towards the far post, before nestling into the bottom left corner.

Juventus were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute when substitute Marley Ake was fouled by Gudmundsson, but a quick VAR check showed he got enough of the ball for the referee to overturn the decision.

Minutes later Gudmundsson levelled the score with a neat finish beyond Szczesny.

The host's were awarded a penalty deep into injury-time, which was dispatched by club captain Criscito to complete the comeback and earn a valuable three points for Genoa.

With two games remaining, Genoa have hope in the battle to stay up.

TALKING POINT - HUGE COMEBACK WIN FOR GENOA

The odds remain stacked against them in the relegation battle, but a late double wrapped up all three points for the hosts, who needed them now more than ever. With three minutes to go it looked like they were heading for defeat, and potential relegation on Sunday, but an Albert Gudmundsson goal turned the tide before captain Domenico Criscito kept his cool to dispatch a penalty deep into added time.

Relegation rivals Cagliari and Salernitana face-off this weekend, but for now Genoa sit just a point from safety with two games to go. They’ve taken their chance and it could be worth top-flight football next season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PAULO DYBALA (JUVENTUS)

The Argentine was the best player on the pitch by a distance. He was replaced when Juventus were leading and in cruise control, with Max Allegri likely having one eye on Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final, but outclassed his opposition throughout the game.

He took his goal exceptionally, showing elite precision to find the bottom corner from 25 yards out, and almost repeated the strike later on in the game, but was denied by the post. The goal was his 115th for Juventus, and ninth against Genoa.

MATCH RATINGS

GENOA: Sirigu 7, Hefti 7, Bani 6, Ostigard 6, Criscito 8, Galdames 6, Badelj 6, Melegoni 6, Amiri 7, Portanova 8, Destro 7

Subs: Yeboah 5, Gudmundsson 8, Ekuban 5, Frendrup 5

JUVENTUS: Szczesny 6, Cuadrado 6, Bonucci 7, Rugani 6, De Sciglio 7, Arthur 5, Miretti 6, Rabiot 6, Dybala 9*, Vlahovic 7, Kean 5

Subs: Sandro 5, Ake N/A, Morata 6, Bernardeschi 5, Zakaria 5

KEY MOMENTS

31’ - CHANCE GENOA! After forcing a cheap corner out of Kean, Destro wins the header in front of goal but guides it over the bar. The best chance so far for the hosts.

45’+1 - PORTANOVA STRIKES FROM RANGE! And Szczesny beats it away! That was a great effort from the winger against his former club. The Juventus goalkeeper has been called into action a few times in the last couple minutes after a quiet half.

48’ - GOAL! GENOA 0-1 JUVENTUS (DYBALA): And what a strike it is! He finds the bottom corner from roughly 25 yards out. That's his ninth goal against Genoa.

87’ - GOAL! GENOA 1-1 JUVENTUS (GUDMUNDSSON): His first for Genoa and what a time to get it! A cool finish gives Szczesny no chance!

90’+6 - GOAL! GENOA 2-1 JUVENTUS (CRISCITO): Incredible scenes! A huge moment for Genoa! Criscito buries the penalty in the bottom left corner.

KEY STAT

115 - Paulo Dybala scored his 115th goal for Juventus, equalling Roberto Baggio (9th place each in the all time Bianconeri scorers ranking). (Opta).

