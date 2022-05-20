Tammy Abraham wrote his name into the history books, as his two goals in the win over Torino meant he became the highest English scorer in a single Serie A season in history.

Roma signed Abraham from Chelsea last summer, with Jose Mourinho of the opinion that the forward could flourish in Italy.

Mourinho was proved correct, as Abraham crafted two goals on his debut and continued to deliver for the capital club.

His form kept Roma in the hunt both domestically and in Europe, and his two goals on Friday guaranteed their place in next season’s Europa League.

A shot at silverware is still within Roma’s grasp, as they take on Feyenoord in the final of the Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

While team trophies are of greater importance, Abraham secured himself a bit of personal history in the win over Torino as his two goals took him past Gerry Hitchens' record of 16 goals in a season.

Few English players have made a career in Serie A, but Hitchens' tally with Inter Milan was set back in the 1961/62 season.

Abraham was aware history was within his grasp, as he said: “I would’ve loved to get three and score a hat-trick for my team, but the most important thing is we won.

“It’s been a long, hard season. Fair play to all my team-mates, we’ve done well, now we’ve got a final to look forward to and we’re all excited.”

While it has been a brilliant season for Abraham, he refused to confirm he would be a Roma player next term.

“Like I’ve always said, I fell in love with this club from the first day and I will always help the team as much as possible with my goals and assists,” Abraham told DAZN. “It’s been a good year for me, I hope to build on this year and hopefully we can finish with a trophy and it can be the perfect year.

“I love this club. They’ve given me the opportunity to show myself, my heart is here. We’ll see what the future holds, but my heart is here.”

