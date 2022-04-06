Delays to plans for AC Milan and Inter to leave the iconic San Siro stadium in favour of a newly built arena are leading to conversations about the clubs moving away from the city altogether.

Proposals have long been drawn up for a 65,000-seater stadium to be developed for the great rivals to share, but talks have stagnated and AC Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni has hinted that thoughts are now turning to building the ground elsewhere.

Speaking to Italian station Radio 24, Scaroni said, “'I expected something quicker, especially considering that we are in Milan”.

“The new stadium is for everyone, not only fans. However, we are aware that bureaucracy in Italy isn't helpful. Inter and Milan have the same vision and ambition. A new stadium is a fundamental ingredient for a city like Milan”, he said.

With the San Siro first opening its doors in 1926, both Milan heavyweights are now keen to move to a more contemporary stadium, with the architects behind the new design also responsible for some of England’s most impressive grounds.

Global architectural design firm Populous - who also built Wembley, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - were chosen to lead the project after submitting their designs back in 2019.

Their drawings for the new ground to be shared by the Milan clubs are inspired by the city’s phenomenal Duomo Cathedral, and although it will hold 15,000 less fans than the San Siro, this has been welcomed in an attempt to bring back an improved atmosphere to games in Serie A and European fixtures.

Having first imagined the project coming to fruition in the heart of Italy's fashionable city, politics is getting in the way.

Scaroni went on to say, “The problem is that this project belongs to Inter and Milan and not to the municipality of Milano. One of the reasons we are looking for alternatives outside the city is that the project would be quicker. We are in a hurry to have a new stadium.”

Inter are in agreement with their cohabitees, with director Alessandro Antonello admitting, “we are aware that the system is not helpful, especially in sporting infrastructures.”

“We need certainties because uncertainty is difficult to accept for investors. We are waiting for the approval of the project. The public debate is necessary for transparency, but other European cities would see a stadium ready in three years”, he said.

Although a target date of completion has not been revealed, Antonello says those involved at Inter are also open to the idea of looking for different locations, saying, “we need to have an alternative because our target is to have a new stadium as soon as possible.”

For around a decade, the Milan clubs found themselves struggling to uphold the expectations which had historically been set of them, failing to compete with Juventus domestically and struggling to keep up in European competition.

However, now AC Milan sit atop Serie A and Inter are just four points behind them (and with a game in hand) in third as they try to defend the title. There’s a feeling that former glories could return to the city on a more consistent basis, but unless talks progress soon, their supporters may have to head out of the city to see the next chapter in their respective histories.

