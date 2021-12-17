Inter Milan and Christian Eriksen have parted ways as Serie A rules prevent the midfielder from playing in the league.

Eriksen had not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's game against Finland at Euro 2020.

Ad

The former Spurs midfielder recovered and remained contracted with Inter, but was banned from playing again in Serie A because he had a type of defibrillator fitted after his collapse.

Euro 2020 'I knew straight away' - Referee on Eriksen's Euro 2020 collapse 03/08/2021 AT 20:38

Italy’s rules against defibrillators are meant to protect players with heart problems from having another incident on the pitch.

However, players with an implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) – the kind of device Eriksen was fitted with – are not banned from playing in many other European countries. Former Manchester United midfielder Daley Blind has an ICD fitted and continues to play in the Netherlands with Ajax.

Inter have now terminated Eriksen's contract ahead of the January transfer window, allowing him to go in search of a new club.

While it is unlikely he will return to fitness before the end of the season, Eriksen remains hopeful of a return to competitive action in the 2022/23 season.

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham in 2019, scoring eight goals in 60 appearances, winning the Serie A title last season.

Euro 2020 'For ***** sake, I’m only 29' - Doctor reveals Eriksen's first words after cardiac arrest 17/06/2021 AT 09:11