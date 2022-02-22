Jose Mourinho has been given a two-match ban following the Roma manager’s red card during their 2-2 draw with Verona at the weekend.

Saturday’s game saw the Portuguese manager come onto the pitch to remonstrate with referee Luca Pairetto, and also kicked a ball into the crowd in frustration.

The Italian Football Federation stated that Mourinho "made serious allegations" against Pairetto, and entered the pitch "with a threatening attitude.”

The manager was also handed a fine of 20,000 Euros (£16,670).

Mourinho had appeared to make the gesture of a telephone to the referee, with Italian media claiming that it was a reference to Pairetto’s father Pierluigi, who was part of the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal in 2006.

The ban means that Mourinho will miss the Serie A games against Spezia this Sunday and Atalanta on March 5.

Roma are currently in eighth place, six points of the Champions League spots in Serie A.

