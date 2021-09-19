Ante Rebic's header 14 minutes from time salvaged a draw for AC Milan at Juventus which puts them level on points with leaders and city rivals, Inter.

Juventus took the lead after four minutes when Milan aggressively sought to stop Juventus clearing a corner, leaving Alvaro Morata free to run on goal from 60 yards, after which he dinked the ball over Mike Maignan.

Beginning the game second-bottom with a solitary points, Juventus were comfortably the best team in the first half despite not creating enough chances to make their domination pay.

In the second half, Milan were better and after the equaliser looked the more likely to grab a winner with substitute Pierre Kalulu denied by a fantastic save by under-pressure Wojciech Szczesny with three minutes remaining.

While Milan stay in touch with their fellow San Siro tenants, Juventus remain in uncharted territory, third bottom of Serie A.

TALKING POINT - THE DANGER OF THE HIGH PRESS

We've all seen the advantage of the high press. Teams unable to get out of their half and the opposition winning the ball back high up the field so just one pass is required to create a chance at goal.

There is the risk element though, something we might have imagined would happen a lot more when teams began employing it. If every player drives to dispossess the man in possession when a team is trying to break away, what happens if they make consecutive successful passes forward? Then you get what you did here with Morata free to run through on goal from fully 60 yards out and put Juventus in front.

The fact this does not happen very often is maybe an indicator that this is a risk worth taking.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LEONARDO BONUCCI (JUVENTUS)

There was no great performance in this match. Morata had the best moment, scoring the first goal of the match, Paulo Dybala had some nice moments in possession and Rebic also burst into life in the last quarter of an hour, but there was not a surplus of attacking quality. Which means a defensive performance should be rewarded and Bonucci is the most fitting, who along with long-time partner Giorgio Chiellini did not give Milan's forwards a chance in open play for the first five-sixths of the game, before the veteran centre back allowed Rebic to get to Sandro Tonali's corner.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Szczesny 7; Danilo 7, Chiellini 6, Bonucci 7*, Alex Sandro 7; Cuadrado 6, Bentancur 6, Locatelli 6, Rabiot 6; Dybala 7, Morata 7.

Subs: Kean 6, Chiesa 6, Kulusevski 6.

AC Milan: Maignan 6; Tomori 7, Kjaer 6, Romagnoli 6, Theo Hernandez 5; Tonali 6, Kessie 6, Saelemaekers 6, Brahim Diaz 7, Rafael Leao 5; Rebic 7.

Subs: Kalulu 7, Florenzi 6, Bennacer 6, Maldini 6.

KEY MOMENTS

4' GOAL FOR JUVENTUS! A crazy counter-attack goal as Morata was left to run free from the halfway line and he ended by dinking the ball over the Milan 'keeper.

76' GOAL FOR MILAN! Rebic meets Tonali's corner with a firm header down into the corner of the goal and with no Juventus player on the back post it bounced off the post and in.

87' A great chance for Kalulu who ran from right back to receive a ball in the box and he shoots for the roof of the net but Szczesny makes himself big and stretches his arm above his head to tip over the bar.

KEY STAT

