Maxime Lopez struck five minutes into stoppage-time to help Sassuolo inflict a first defeat on Juventus in 10 as Massimiliano Allegri's 200th game in charge of the Old Lady ended in bitter disappointment.

The hosts had looked lively and energetic in the early stages of the contest, at least until an injury to Mattia De Sciglio stalled their momentum.

Their first real opportunity didn't arise until eight minutes before the interval when Paulo Dybala struck the post with a fierce shot from the edge of the box.

Sassuolo hadn't offered much in the way of attacking threat themselves, but on the stroke of half-time, they landed a sucker punch on the hosts when Davide Frattesi completed a fine team sweeping attack.

Juventus woke up in the second half, but only after Giacomo Raspodori squandered a wonderful chance to double Sassuolo's advantage.

Juan Cuadrado - introduced as a substitute at half-time - had his goal-bound shot cleared off the line, while Federico Chiesa blazed over on the rebound after Andrea Consigli repelled Dybala.

Parity was restored from a set-piece in the 76th-minute when McKennie climbed highest to meet Dybala's free-kick delivery and his bullet header nestled into the far corner of Sassuolo's net.

However, after pushing bodies forward in search of a late winner, Juventus were picked off on the counter-attack in the 95th-minute when Lopez was played through by Domenico Berardi's delightful pass and the attacking midfielder finished with aplomb, coolly lifting the ball over the head of goalkeeper Mattia Perin to send the travelling supporters wild.

TALKING POINT - Lacklustre Juve slipping back into old ways

The Old Lady had looked to have shaken off their dismal form at the start of the season, but they have served up lacklustre performances for three consecutive games now - only this time they were made to pay the price.

A win and a very respectable draw against Zenit St Petersburg and Inter in the Derby d'Italia respectively meant their poor showings could be forgiven, but their good fortune ran out against a resilient Sassuolo side who had caused chaos on the counter all night.

Indeed, it's a case of one step forward, two steps back for Allegri, who had described this game as a must-win. It may only be October, but Juve's hopes of reclaiming the Scudetto already appear to be all but over.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

The 27-year-old played with the urgency and creativity Juventus were crying out for. His perfectly-weighted through ball assist for the dramatic winner was almost as classy as Lopez's finish.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Perin 6, Danilo 5, Bonucci 5, De Ligt 6, De Sciglio N/A, McKennie 6, Locatelli 5, Rabiot 5, Dybala 7, Morata 5, Chiesa 6.. subs: Cuadrado 6, Jorge 5, Arthur N/A, Kulusevski N/A.

Sassuolo: Consigli 7, Muldur 6, Kaan 7, Ferrari 6, Rogerio 6, Maxi Lopez 8, Frattesi 7, Berardi 8*, Raspadori 6, Traore 6, Defrel 6.. subs: Toljan 5, Henrique 5, Chiriches N/A, Harraoui N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

38' - Off the post! Dybala pounces after Locatelli takes a heavy touch and only the post denies the Juventus forward from netting the opener with a fierce shot from the edge of the box!

44' - GOAL! Juventus 0-1 Sassuolo (Davide Frattesi): The hosts are stunned; Sassuolo lead! They hadn't created much - until now! Defrel's through ball is pounced upon by Frattesi and he makes no mistake with his finish!

60' - Double chance for Juve! Consigli does well to keep out Dybala's effort but can only parry it into the path of Chiesa. He should really score but fires the rebound over the bar!

76' - GOAL! Juventus 1-1 Sassuolo (Weston McKennie): Juve are level! It's a terrific free-kick delivery from Dybala, McKennie climbs highest and arrows a header into the corner of Sassuolo's net for his first goal of the season! It couldn't have come at a better time!

90'+5 - GOAL! Juventus 1-2 Sassuolo (Maxime Lopez): Oh my word! Sassuolo have won it right at the death! With Juventus committing so many players forward, they're caught on the counter-attack, and Lopez punishes them with a composed finish, lifting the ball over Perin! What a finale!

KEY STAT

This is only the third time Juventus have lost at least three games of their first 10 of the season in the three-point-a-win era: four defeats in 2015/16 and three in 1995/96

