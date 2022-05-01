Leonardo Bonucci's brace secured a 2-1 victory for Juventus over Serie A's bottom-club Venezia.

Juventus began the match in blistering form and could have been more than a goal up which came in the seventh minute when the centre back headed home after Matthijs De Ligt nodded Fabio Miretti's free kick back from the far post.

Venezia came back into the game in the second half and were value for the equaliser scored by Mattia Aramu midway through the half, after he had come close twice shortly before, when the striker volleyed home from 25 yards out.

The goal jolted Juventus into action and parity lasted just five minutes until Danilo headed Pablo Dybala's corner towards goal and the unlikely goal poacher nudged home from a yard out.

The win lifts the Old Lady within a point of Napoli in third and if Roma fail to win today their place in next season's Champions League will be rubber stamped. Venezia remain six points from safety with just four games remaining.

TALKING POINT

Miretti can handle the hype - Barcelona's Pedri has become a key member for club and country as a teenager and Fabio Miretti seems capable of following this path. Seen as Juventus' young star, the 18-year-old was making his first start for the Old Lady and there does not appear to be a weakness in his game. His class is clear, with his passing, running with the ball and dead-ball delivery, which set up Juventus' first goal, and he does not shirk the physical contest either. While he may not play too big a role in the upcoming Coppa Italia Final, come next season he will surely be a key part of the side and, with Italy looking to the future without a World Cup to worry about, will probably play for the Azzuri quite soon too.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) - He will have sterner tests, though Thomas Henry is certainly a capable striker who is likely to be playing top-flight football somewhere else next season, but Bonucci as always kept the Juventus defence secure during moments when Venezia overran his side in midfield. And now at the age of 35 he has added goalscoring to his game, with the two strikes in this match taking his tally to the season to a personal record of 5.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Szczesny 7; Danilo 7, De Ligt 7, Bonucci 8*, Pellegrini 7; Zakaria 6, Miretti 7, Rabiot 6; Bernardeschi 6, Vlahovic 7, Morata 6.

Subs: Sandro 6, Dybala 7, Kean 7, Chiellini 6, Melo 6.

Venezia: Maenpaa 6; Ampadu 6, Caldara 7, Ceccaroni 6; Mateju 6, Crnigoj 7, Vacca 6, Haps 6; Aramu 7, Cuisance 5; Henry 6.

Subs: Fiordilino 6, Kiyine 7, Peretz 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

4' PELLEGRINI OFF THE BAR A great effort from the Juventus left-footer which swerved and dipped past the keeper but came back off the crossbar. What a start from Juventus.

7' GOAL FOR JUVENTUS! It was coming. Miretti's free kick was headed back across the box by de Ligt and Bonucci made no mistake heading home.

68' FINE SAVE FROM SZCZESNY Aramu hammed the ball down the side of the wall and Szczesny had to be sharp to tipp the shot just wide of the post.

71' GOAL FOR VENEZIA! Third time the charm! The ball sat up nicely for Aramu after Peretz's clever chest to him 25 yards from goal and he flashed a volley which Szczesny could not get across to stop.

76' GOAL FOR JUVENTUS! Bonucci again! Amazing. He is there to poke home from a yard out after Danilo headed Dybala's corner goalwards.

KEY STAT

9 - Venezia have now lost nine games on the trot.

