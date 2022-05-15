Serie A / Matchday 37
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 15.05.2022
AC Milan v Atalanta live updates – Rossoneri on brink of title after Leao and Hernandez goals earn crucial win
19:50
MATCH REPORT
That's all from us here. Thanks for reading, and have a look at our report below for a round-up of the action, analysis, ratings, stats and more.
Hernandez scores stunner as AC Milan close in on Scudetto
19:48
CAGLIARI-INTER UP AND RUNNING
19:38
PIOLI SPEAKS
"I made the guys watch an interview with Kobe Bryant, in which he said that despite being 2-0 up in the NBA playoffs, the work wasn't done yet," the Milan coach told DAZN.
"It's the same for us. We have done a lot, but not everything yet. So we need to be focused, determined and calm".
19:21
TAKE A BOW, THEO
19:13
Celebration time
Incredible scenes at San Siro today. This crowd will now be keeping a beady eye on what happens in Sardinia, where Inter face Cagliari in just over half an hour's time.
FULL TIME: AC MILAN 2-0 ATALANTA
What a win for Milan, who are now one point away from their first Serie A title in 11 years!
After a poor first half, goals from Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez gave the hosts a deserved victory.
They will be crowned champions of Italy tonight if Inter Milan fail to beat Cagliari in the next game - otherwise one point will do on the final day of the season at Sassuolo.
90'
Party time
San Siro is in full party mode now, with a massive Mexican wave going around the ground. There are four minutes of added time to come, but a late collapse isn't looking likely.
90'
What a goal.
87'
MALINOVSKY BOOKED
The Atalanta replacement sees yellow, and will now be suspended for the final game of the season against Empoli
86'
CHANCES AT BOTH ENDS!
Rebic forces a good save from Musso, who sticks out a leg to stop his effort, before Atalanta go up the other end and Zapata has a close-range effort diverted wide by a Tomori block.
83'
MESSIAS TAKES AIM
Substitute Messias, who set up the opener, goes for goal himself but his shot from distance is straight at the keeper.
81'
MORE CHANGES
Alessandro Florenzi and Tiemoue Bakayoko are on for Calabria and Krunic, as Pioli makes his final substitutions.
For Atalanta, youngster Scalvini and centre-back Merih Demiral come on for Hateboer and Palomino.
75'
GOAL! HERNANDEZ PUTS MILAN 2-0 UP!
What. A. Goal. Theo Hernandez at his devastating best. The left-back gathers the ball inside his own half and takes off on a weaving run all the way into the Atalanta box, where he still has the energy and composure left to tuck a shot into the bottom corner.
San Siro's roof has come off - this crowd knows how big a goal that was!
72'
ZAPATA CHANCE!
Huge chance for Zapata! The Colombian rises highest at a corner to get a free header, but he can only direct it wide from six yards - big let-off for Pioli's men.
70'
BOGA COMES ON
Gasperini's third change is another attacking one, as tricky winger Jeremie Boga replaces Pessina. The visitors now have an entirely new front three on the pitch from the one that started the game.
67'
KESSIE GOES IN THE BOOK
The Ivorian midfielder fouls Pessina and picks up a yellow.
66'
LEAO FIRES MILAN IN FRONT
How crucial could this goal be for Milan's title hopes?
63'
BENNACER ENTERS THE FRAY
Pioli makes a third change, bringing on Ismael Bennacer for Tonali in a like-for-like midfield switch.
62'
ZAPATA THREATENS
Now it's time for the Atalanta changes to make an impact, as the two replacements, Malinovsky and Zapata, combine well.
The Ukrainian finds his team-mate with a clever disguised pass, but Zapata lashes his finish over.
57'
GOAL! LEAO PUTS MILAN IN FRONT!
An immediate response to the changes! Leao goes chasing after a ball from sub Messias, who has only just come on, heads it in front of him as he enters the box, and has the composure to drill it low under Musso with a defender breathing down his neck.
Game on!