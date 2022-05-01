Serie A / Matchday 35
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 01.05.2022
AC Milan v Fiorentina live updates - latest Serie A score as league leaders look to extend advantage!
13:35
JUST ONE DEFEAT IN 15 FOR ROSSONERI
Milan have been in great form, and have only lost just one of their last fifteen matches in all competitions. That came against Inter in the Coppa Italia.
As for Serie A, Milan have not lost in 12 games.
13:30
13:25
TITLE CHALLENGE IN MILAN'S HANDS
As for Milan, the Rossoneri are in the driving seat to secure their first Scudetto in over a decade after their nearest challengers Inter Milan lost in dramatic circumstances to Bologna during the week in their game in hand.
That result means that Milan now have a two point gap at the top with four games to play.
13:20
CAN VIOLA DO THE DOUBLE OVER MILAN?
Fiorentina secured a 4-3 win in the reverse fixture at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, and this is their chance to win both Serie A games against Milan in the same season since 2000-01.
13:15
FIORENTINA ARE IN THE BUILDING
13:10
FIORENTINA TEAM NEWS
Viola head coach Vincenzo Italiano has also named his starting lineup for this game, as his side chase European qualification.
Fiorentina: Terracciano, Biraghi, Igor, Milenkovic, Venuti, Maleh, Saponara, Duncan, Gonzalez, Amrabat, Cabral.
Subs: Martinez Quarta, Bonaventura, Callejon, Ikone, Terzic, Torreira, Piatek, Rosati, Sottil, Nastasic, Dragowski, Kokorin.
13:05
AC MILAN TEAM NEWS
Stefano Pioli has named his starting lineup for this crucial game in Milan's Scudetto charge.
Milan: Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Kessie, Messias, Leao, Diaz, Giroud.
Subs: Tatarusanu, Bennacer, Ballo-Toure, Castillejo, Ibrahimovic, Rebic, Romagnoli, Krunic, Bakayoko, Gabbia, Saelemaekers, Mirante.
13:00
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this afternoon's Serie A game between AC Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro.
I'm Ethan Van Ristell and I'll be providing the coverage for this one.
Team news is on the way shortly!