Serie A / Matchday 37
Unipol Domus / 15.05.2022
CAGLIARI V INTER MILAN: LAUTARO MARTINEZ INSPIRES 1-3 WIN SENDING SERIE A TITLE RACE INTO FINAL DAY DRAMA
THE FULL REPORT
Lautaro passes 20-goal mark as Inter beat Cagliari to keep Serie A title race alive
End of 2nd Half
FT'
FULL TIME: CAGLIARI 1-3 INTER MILAN
Inter win this must win game - the title race is still on it will go down to the last day.
Inter are two points behind Milan. The leaders head to Sassuolo next weekend while the chasers go to Sampdoria.
At the bottom, Cagliari are in trouble. It's between them and Salernitana for who survives and the latter are two points clear in 17th.
90+4'
PASSED THE TEST
Inter were in complete control but have survived a nervy spell. Quality has shone through in the end - all three goals were taken excellently.
90+2'
OFF THE POST
Correa has been lively since coming on and he sets up Dumfries. The Dutchman's shot hits the post - inches away from making it four.
89'
PENALTY SHOUT
Cagliari want a penalty again. The ref says it didn't hit the arm of Dumfries.
86'
LAST SUB
Dalbert off Pereiro on for the hosts.
85'
MARTINEZ OFF
It won't be a hat-trick for him, the goal is his last touch, Sanchez comes on.
84'
Goal
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
Goals2
On target4
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
GOAL: CAGLIARI 1-3 INTER MILAN
Game, set and match.
Lautaro Martinez chips it over the goalkeeper after he is found well by Gagliardini - a calm and composed finish.
82'
PENALTY SHOUT
Lykogiannis puts a great ball in and it hit the shoulder/arm of Gagliardini.
No penalty given but it caused panic for a second.
79'
CAGLIARI SUBS
Marin and Altare off and Baselli and Carboni come on.
78'
INTER NEARLY WIN IT
Dumfries stands up a cross and Perisic climbs but his header goes just wide.
That was nearly the three points sealed.
77'
NEARLY
Cragno has the ball at his feet and calmly passes it out but Correa nearly tackled him on the line. Phew!
75'
NERVOUS INTER
Cagliari are pressing and Inter are keeping the ball but they aren't going anywhere. They eventually are forced to kick long every time and loose possession. The tactics are hang on.
73'
BAD TACKLE
It's so high Altare he kicks Correa in the face as he goes to head it.
70'
ANOTHER DOUBLE SWITCH
Correa and D'Ambrosio come on for Inter. They are replacing Dzeko and Bastoni.
Inzaghi is going for pace up front as Cagliari push forward by taking Dzeko off and replacing him with the younger and faster Correa.
68'
CHANCE FOR CAGLIARI
Keita Balde may have pulled the shirt of de Vrij in the build-up but he is in.
Handanovic comes out to meet him and the Senegalese striker goes for the chip but it goes too high.
66'
GOOD TACKLE
Pedro is sprinting in behind but de Vrij comes across and slides in. That's a great tackle.
Cagliari are knocking the ball around with a lot more belief now. If only they started the match like this.They are much improved since going 0-2 down!
63'
INTER TRYING TO FIND CONTROL AGAIN
They were looking so comfortable even before they went two up but suddenly they look a little nervy.
Inter are weathering the storm quite well though and are looking to keep possession just to calm things down.
60'
CAGLIARI HAVE THE MOMENTUM
They seemed down and out but a goal out of nothing has given them confidence and now they are finding their attacking talent and getting up the pitch which they weren't doing before.
The crowd is getting behind them - this isn't over yet.
58'
INTER MAKE TWO SUBS
Barella and Darmian off.
On comes Gagliardini and Dumfries