Empoli v Napoli live updates - latest Serie A score as Partenopei look to close gap at top!
19'
UNLUCKY!
Insigne delivers in a corner from the left for Napoli, which Osimhen gets to in the centre of the six-yard box before planting a header on goal, but the last touch came off a Empoli player, and the visitors have another corner.
It is played short, but it ends up in the hands of Vicario in the Empoli goal.
18'
BLOCKED!
Mertens does well to shift the ball to his right and cut the ball back for Anguissa to hit from the edge of the area, but the Empoli defence block it first-time and the chance is gone.
The fast tempo that was seen in the opening exchanges has noticeably dropped down a touch here.
14'
OVER!
Lozano sends a cross into the middle from the right far side touchline, but Osimhen does not get a clean connection with his header, and it goes well over the bar.
13'
WIDE!
Napoli go close with Fabian Ruiz, who cuts inside from the right channel to shift the ball onto his left foot, but he drags his effort wide of the near post.
9'
EMPOLI LOOK DANGEROUS
Bandinelli does really well to keep the ball in on the far touchline, and he is in space to run forward with the ball. He centres it for Verre in the middle, who then plays in Cutrone to his right, but the Wolves loanee cannot get a shot away from a tight angle.
7'
CORNER
Corner to Napoli. Mertens plays in Osimhen down the right channel, but Viti is there to make the block before he can put in the cross.
4'
YELLOW CARD
Filippo Bandinelli is shown the first caution of the game.
3'
WHAT A CHANCE!
A big miss for Empoli! They should be in front!
The corner comes in from the right, and Pinamonti is unmarked at the back post but his header is just wide of the post!
2'
END-TO-END!
Napoli go forward with Osimhen, who attacks down the left, before cutting the ball back into the box, but Bandinelli clears the ball for Empoli, and the home side counter.
Zurkowski runs with the ball down the right, but the ball is blocked for a corner.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
We are underway here in a rainy Tuscany!
13:50
WE ARE ALMOST READY TO GO!
Not long now until kick off at the Stadio Carlo Castellani!
13:45
SLIM TITLE CHANCES STILL REMAIN FOR NAPOLI
As for Napoli, they sit five points behind Inter Milan having played the same number of games.
A win today would put the pressure on their title rivals to get a positive result to maintain their advantage.
13:40
CAN EMPOLI DO THE DOUBLE?
Eventhough Empoli seem to be on a downwards spiral in terms of results, they can actually do a first league double over Napoli today.
They have tasted success against the Partenopei in their last two meetings against them, including a 1-0 victory in December.
13:35
POOR RUN OF FORM FOR EMPOLI
As for Empoli, their shocking run of form sees no signs of being turned around.
Gli Azzurri have gone 17 games without a victory in all competitions (16 in Serie A). Surprisingly, Empoli are not yet in the relegation zone, and sit nine points clear of Salernitana in 18th.
Image credit: Imago
13:30
TWO CHANGES FOR NAPOLI
Luciano Spalletti has made two changes from Napoli's 1-1 draw against Roma last time out.
Kalidou Koulibaly serves a one-game suspension for accumulation of yellow cards and is replaced in the starting XI by Juan Jesus.
Stanislav Lobotka is also replaced in the starting XI by Dries Mertens.
13:25
NAPOLI TEAM NEWS
Luciano Spalletti has also named his starting lineup for this big game for Napoli, as they look to close the gap to Inter at the top of Serie A.
Napoli: Meret, Zanoli, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui, Anguissa, Fabian, Lozano, Mertens, Insigne, Osimhen.
Subs: Ospina, Marfella, Barba, Malcuit, Tuanzebe, Demme, Zielinski, Petagna, Politano.
13:20
TEAM NEWS IS IN!
Empoli head coach Aurelio Andreazzoli has named his team for this afternoon's big game for Gli Azzurri.
Empoli: Vicario, Verre, Cutrone, Asllani, Bandinelli, Zurkowski, Stojanovic, Luperto, Viti, Pinamonti.
Subs: Ujkani, Stulac, Romangnoli, Henderson, Bajrami, Di Francesco, Benassi, Fazzini, La Mantia, Fiamozzi, Cacace, Ismajli.
13:15
GOOD AFTERNOON
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text commentary of this afternoon's Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani.
I'm Ethan Van Ristell and I'll be providing the updates for this one.
Team news is on the way!