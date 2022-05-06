Serie A / Matchday 36
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 06.05.2022
Genoa v Juventus result - Criscito nets late penalty to fire relegation-threatened Genoa to win over Juventus
22:17
MATCH REPORT - GENOA SEAL CRUCIAL COMEBACK WIN IN BID FOR SERIE A SURVIVAL
90'+7
FULL TIME
Genoa have done it! A late double wraps up all three points! Genoa beat Juventus 2-1.
90'+6
Penalty
Domenico Criscito
Genoa
GOAL! GENOA 2-1 JUVENTUS (CRISCITO)
Incredible scenes! A huge moment for Genoa! Criscito buries the penalty in the bottom left corner.
90'+5
PENALTY GENOA!
90'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
Five minutes of additional time to be played.
88'
HUGE CHANCE!
WOW! Genoa were so close to going 2-1 up! Amiri is one-on-one and his shot is straight as the keeper!
87'
Goal
Albert Gudmundsson
Genoa
GOAL! GENOA 1-1 JUVENTUS (GUDMUNDSSON)
His first for Genoa and what a time to get it! A cool finish gives Szczesny no chance!
84'
NO PENALTY!
After a quick VAR check, the decision has been overturned.
82'
PENALTY JUVENTUS!
It's Ake's first involvement and he draws a foul out of Gudmundsson.
It will be checked by VAR, it looks soft.
80'
DYBALA REPLACED
Off
Paulo Dybala
Juventus
On
Marley Aké
Juventus
78'
THE LATEST PLAYER TO GO IN THE BOOK
Yellow card
Milan Badelj
Genoa
80'
TEN MINUTES REMAINING
Can Genoa salvage something here?
76'
KEAN FIRES OVER!
Brilliant play from Dybala who provides a beautiful ball for Kean on the penalty spot, who lashes his shot over the bar,
74'
MIRETTI, VLAHOVIC DEPART
Morata and Bernardeschi are introduced.
Off
Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
On
Álvaro Morata
Juventus
72'
BRILLAINT FROM VLAHOVIC!
The striker shows excellent resillience to hold off his defender in the box and take on another before seeing his effort saved by Sirigu.
70'
AMIRI THIS TIME TESTING SZCZESNY'S RESILIENCE
Genoa are getting shots away, but they're all from distance and not really troubling the Juventus keeper.
66'
GREAT EFFORT FRENDRUP!
The substitute finds a pocket of space on the edge of the box and forces a save out of Szczesny.
64'
GENOA CONTINUE TO BATTLE
60'
ALSO TWO CHANGES FOR JUVENTUS
Cuadrado and Arthur make way for Alex Sandro and Zakaria.
Off
Arthur
Juventus
On
Denis Zakaria
Juventus
58'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR GENOA
Portanova and Melegoni are replaced by Yeboah and Ekuban.
Off
Manolo Portanova
Genoa
On
Kelvin Yeboah
Genoa