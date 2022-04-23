Serie A / Matchday 34
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 23.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
INTER V ROMA - INTER LEAPFROG CITY RIVALS WITH IMPRESSIVE WIN
- All
- Highlights
FULL TIME
A STATEMENT WIN BY INTER
It would be a brave pundit to tip them not to win lo Scudetto now. Thanks for following the game with us.
90+2'
MKHITARYAN WITH ANOTHER FINE CROSS
Perez dallies on the ball and his effort is blocked by Bastoni.
90'
SANCHEZ GIVES THE BALL AWAY IN HIS OWN BOX
But De Vrij is there to block Mkhitaryan's effort.
87'
CALHANOGLU GOES INTO THE BOOK
He brings down Mkhitaryan who looks the most influential player on the pitch now.
85'
Goal
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
AS Roma
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL FOR ROMA!
And a fantastic one at that as Mkhitaryan met Shmurodov's fine cut back from the by-line with a side-footed effort which rocketed into the top corner.
82'
MARTINEZ COMES OFF TO STANDING OVATION
His woes seem a long way away. Sanchez replaces him.
81'
OLIVEIRA COMES OFF FOR ROMA
He is replaced by Bove.
80'
BARELLA SLIPS A LOVELY THROUGH-BALL FOR MARTINEZ
But from a tight angle he can't get his shot past Patricio who came out to close him down.
79'
OLIVEIRA GOES INTO THE BOOK
He brought down substitute Gagliardini.
78'
TWO MORE CHANGES FOR ROMA
Abraham and Zalewski come off. Vina and Shomurodov come on.
76'
ALMOST A GIFT FOR MARTINEZ
Confusion in the Roma defence as Karsdorp and Patricio were on different wavelengths on how to clear Barella's cross, but the ball doesn't drop for Martinez and Roma manage to clear.
72'
GAGLIARDINI AND GOSENS COME ON
Inter resting players now with Perisisc and Brozovic coming off.
65'
PEREZ AND VERETOUT ON
El Shaaraway and Pellegrini come off for Roma.
64'
BASTONI AND CORREA COME ON
Dzeko and Dimarco come off. A little surprising the left wing back is departing after a fine game.
59'
PERISIC DRIBBLES INTO THE BOX
But loses control of the ball and Smalling clears.
57'
EL SHAARAWY PUTS IN A DANGEROUS CROSS
Intiially Dimarco blocked his cross but the Roma forward got the ball into the area afterwards but not close enough to Abraham.
52'
Goal
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR INTER!
That is the game. Somehow Martinez is the one who meets the corner and heads home unchecked.
51'
MARTINEZ SHOOTS FROM A TIGHT ANGLE
Think Van Basten Euro 88 range and he gets a wicked effort in and Patricio has to save above his head.
50'
DUMFRIES LOOKS TO GET FREE ON THE RIGHT FLANK
But Zalewski stops him and puts it out for a corner.
46'
PELLEGRINI GETS TO THE BY-LINE
But Dimarco is over smartly to clear the danger in front of El Shaarawy.