Serie A / Matchday 38
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 22.05.2022
Inter Milan v Sampdoria live updates - latest Serie A score as Scudetto race goes down to wire
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME:
There is no additional time. It finishes 3-0 with a brace from Correa. But AC Milan won 3-0 over Sassuolo to clinch the Serie A title. Thanks for following the game with us..
88'
OFFSIDE:
Martinez is flagged offside near the box and looks weary.
84'
COMFORTABLE FOR INTER:
Inter just playing keep ball now in the closing stages.
80'
TITLE HEADING TO RED HALF:
There is a resigned look on the players on the Inter bench including Perisic.
Alexis Sanchez is stiil clapping his side on.
78'
TABLE:
As it stands Inter will finish 2nd and Sampdoria 15th.
76'
GOOD SAVE!
Augello with a low effort saved by Handanovic at his near post.
74'
GOOD SAVE!
The keeper is there again at full stretch to keep out Martinez's effort in the box.
73'
SUBS:
On come Ranocchia and Caicedo for Correa and De Vrij.
70'
MORE CHANGES:
Inter are preparing to bring on Caicedo and Ranocchia.
68'
FREEKICK:
Its around 35 yards out. Its played short to Dimarco whose long-range effort is parried.
66'
BOOKING:
Ferrari is booked for a tug of the shirt on Martinez after a neat turn.
64'
SCORE UPDATE:
AC Milan still lead 3-0 over Sassuolo.
As it stands they will win the Scudetto by 2 points.
62'
SAMP SUBS:
Trimboli and Damsgaard are on for the visitors.
59'
ANOTHER CHANGE:
Dimarco is on for Bastoni.
58'
INJURY BLOW:
In the buildup to that goal, Perisic pulled up with a calf injury and is going off.
Gosens and Vidal are on.
