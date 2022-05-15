Serie A / Matchday 37
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 15.05.2022
Napoli vs Genoa as it happened - Lorenzo Insigne marks last appearance for hosts with a goal
FT
FULL TIME - NAPOLI 3-0 GENOA
There are no stoppage time to be played as the referee calls time on this one-sided contest.
Napoli run out convincing winners, Lorenzo Insigne grabbing a goal on his final appearance for the club.
There will be a lap of honour to mark the end of the season but for Genoa it's just about the end for their top-flight status.
88'
FAREWELL INSIGNE
Insigne hugs his team mates and coaching staff and waves goodbye to the crowd as he's replaced by Elmas for the final few minutes.
87'
YELLOW CARD
Lobotka cynically brings down Melegoni, preventing Genoa a clear goal scoring opportunity and perhaps he's fortunate only to be booked.
84'
POOR CHALLENGE
Yeboah makes a poor challenge on Napoli goalkeeper Ospina as he was clearing. He'll be fine but this underlines Genoa's frustration.
83'
NAPOLI SUB
Deem replaces Anguissa.
81'
GOAL! NAPOLI 3-0 GENOA (STANISLAV LOBOTKA)
A fine individual effort puts the game beyond Genoa's reach!
Lobokta charges from inside his own half and he just keeps running and running, tucking the ball into the bottom corner with a sweet strike.
78'
CHANCE!
Napoli counter, Osimhen leading the charge, Insigne takes control, crossing for Lozano but his attempt is into the side-netting.
77'
GOOD EFFORT
Napoli goalkeeper Ospina is called into rare action, making a one-handed save to keep out Amiri's effort.
75'
DOUBLE GENOA SUB
A last throw of the dice from the visitors as Destro and Melegoni replace Gudmundsson and Galdames.
74'
CHANCE IS WASTED
Zielinski has the chance to shoot but rather unselfishly tries to play it to Insigne, it's the wrong choice as the pass is intercepted.
73'
TRIPLE NAPOLI SUB
Ghoulam, Zielinksi and Lobotka are on for the hosts, Ruiz, Mertens and Rui coming off.
That means Insigne stays on - for now!
70'
WATER BREAK
With 20 minutes remaining, the referee calls time for a cooling break.
68'
SAVE
Napoli are hungry for more as Mertens' strike is gathered by Sirigu.
65'
GOAL! NAPOLI 2-0 GENOA (LORENZO INSIGNE, PEN)
This time he gets it right! Sirigu dives the right way but can't keep out Insigne's spot-kick!
64'
UNBELIEVABLE SCENES!
Insigne hits the post with his penalty and Di Lorenzo scores on the follow-up, but the goal is chalked off for encroachment and the penalty has to be retaken!
63'
PENALTY TO NAPOLI!
The ball clearly strikes the raised arm of Galdames inside the box and the referee points to the spot! Insigne is going to have the chance to sign off with a goal!
60'
SAVE!
It has been all Genoa recently but the visitors are caught cold on the counter, Mertens playing through Osimhen but his finish lacks conviction and Sirigu parries his shot.
57'
DOUBLE GENOA SUB
Hernani replaces Hefti as the visitors look for a way back into the game. Ekuban also comes on for Portanova.
54'
CHANCES AT BOTH ENDS!
Osimhen sees his shot blocked and then at the opposite end, following a swift Genoa counter-attack, Portanova shoots straight at Ospina.