Serie A / Matchday 34
Stadio Olimpico / 24.04.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
LAZIO V AC MILAN: STEFANO PIOLI'S SIDE CAN GO TOP OF THE SERIE A TABLE WITH VICTORY
- All
- Highlights
53'
LUCAS LEIVA - YELLOW CARD
Hernandez drives forward and Lucas chops him down - yellow card.
Yellow card
Lucas Leiva
SS Lazio
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
50'
Goal
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL: LAZIO 1-1 MILAN
Giroud scores and we're level.
Hernandez drops one in behind to Leao who is quick and bursts behind the back four. This time he does the right thing and squares it for a stretching and sliding Giroud to squeeze in.
48'
ZLATAN WARMING UP
The big Swede is perhaps getting ready to come on at some point during this half as is Rebic.
The attack could really do with one if not both of them, as the duo come back from injury.
2nd Half
46'
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS
We're back and ready for a massive 45 minutes.
End of 1st Half
HT'
HALF TIME: LAZIO 1-0 MILAN
An entertaining first half in Rome.
Lazio started the better and got an early goal via Immobile but since then Milan have been better but can't break down the Lazio back line who are working very hard.
Image credit: Getty Images
45'
MILAN THREATENING
So much pressure from Milan as Lazio can't get rid of a corner. It turns into a scramble with Messias shooting but it gets blocked.
43'
HERNANDEZ GOOD STRIKE
Milan get a free-kick and we all expect a cross by Hernandez but he tries to catch Strakosha out by going for a shot aimed to the near post - the keeper saves well.
41'
FRUSTRATED DIAZ
The playmaker isn't creating enough (the story of his season).
The threat is coming from Leao down the left but his decision making has been poor so far.
38'
PENALTY SHOUT
Milan are furious as they think they should have a penalty.
It hits the arm of Alberto but it bobbles up off his body and is in a natural position.
No penalty it would have been harsh
36'
GIROUD CHANCE AGAIN
Calabria whips in a great ball with his weaker foot and Giroud heads wide to his visible frustration. Patric did enough to put him off.
Another opportunity falls to Tonali but it's blocked.
35'
SARRI IN TROUBLE
The referee has come across to the Lazio bench to have a word with Sarri and his staff.
They are unhappy with a challenge from Kessie on Milinkovic-Savic but it didn't look too bad.
33'
LOVELY FROM LAZIO
Zaccagni and Immobile combine with back heels with Milinkovic-Savic involved.
Kalulu eventually puts in a great tackle.
30'
LAZZARI GREAT RUN
The right-back runs the length of the pitch with the ball and space opens up for him and he gives the long shot a go.
But it has no power and Maignan picks it up and starts the counter finding Leao with a long ball
29'
LEAO CHANCE
Kessie finds Leao and he finds half a yard for a shot.
He tries to sneak one in at the near post and it goes into the side netting however across goal Giroud was waiting for a tap in.
27'
BAD TACKLE
Tomori crunches Immobile with a late tackle. It has to be a yellow and it is.
Yellow card
Fikayo Tomori
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
24'
COUNTER ATTACKS
Lazio counter but can't find a way through - they look a threat when they beat the Milan press.
But Milan win the ball back and go up the other end to win a succession of corners.
22'
GREAT TACKLE BY MAIGNAN
Anderson picks a perfect ball to Immobile who is racing towards goal but Maignan comes flying out of his net and tackles him superbly.
20'
SLOPPY PASSES
Lazio have lost their way a bit and a few sloppy passes hand possession back to Milan but they are defending well as Acerbi intercepts a through ball aimed to Giroud.
17'
GIROUD CHANCE
Messias does well down the right and puts a poor ball in but he gets it back and stands it up for Giroud. He climbs well but heads just wide - chance.
Milan are finding their groove now.
15'
MILAN TRYING TO PRESS
They struggled in the early stages of this game but are now pressing really high and Lazio are insisting on passing out from the back. Interesting tactical battle.