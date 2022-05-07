Serie A / Matchday 36
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/torino/teamcenter.shtml
Torino
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    TORINO V NAPOLI - VISITORS CLAIM WIN TO KEEP CONTROL OF THIRD PLACE

    Ibrahim Mustapha
    By
    Ibrahim Mustapha
    Updated 07/05/2022 at 14:58 GMT
    FULL TIME
    Live comment icon
    FAR FROM THEIR BEST, BUT THEY GOT THE WIN
    Fabian Ruiz's strike has probably secured third spot for Napoli. Thanks for following the game with us.
    90+5'
    Live comment icon
    ANGUISSA GETS A YELLOW CARD
    The second player to be cautioned for a foul on Elmas.
    90+1'
    Live comment icon
    PETAGNA REPLACES OSIMHEN
    90'
    ANSALDI PUTS IN A DANGEROUS-LOOKING CORNER
    But Ospina comes out and collects the cross.
    88'
    BELOTTI HITS THE TARGET WITH A FREE KICK
    But Ospina pushes the ball away.
    83'
    ANSALDI PUTS A BALL BEHIND THE NAPOLI DEFENCE
    But as so often happens Koulibaly is there to clear the danger.
    81'
    Live comment icon
    BREKALO COMES OFF
    He is replaced by one-time wunderkind Pellegri
    79'
    Live comment icon
    SINGO GOES INTO THE BOOK
    He was censured for a push on Elmas.
    77'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR NAPOLI
    Insigne and Fabian go off to be replaced by Elmas and Lobotka.
    73'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL FOR NAPOLI!
    Fine goal from Fabian. He took advantage of Podega's blunder and took on two defenders before hitting a low effort that went through the legs of Berisha.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER TORINO SUBSTITUTION
    Djidji comes on for Izzo.
    68'
    Live comment icon
    MERTENS AND LOZANO COME OFF
    They are replaced by Zielinski and Politano.
    66'
    Live comment icon
    TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION
    Mandragora, Vojvoda and Ricci come off to be replaced by Linetty, Ansaldi, Pobega
    65'
    INSIGNE IS THROUGH ON GOAL
    But Berisha was sharp off his line to block the shot.
    64'
    LOVELY BALL FROM VOJVODA
    He found Praet with a looped pass into the inside left channel in the area but Praet's shot was easily saved by Ospina.
    61'
    Live comment icon
    PENALTY SAVED!
    Great save from Berisha. Insigne struck it well to the keepers right but he dived at full stretch and pushed it away.
    59'
    Live comment icon
    PENALTY FOR NAPOLI!
    Osimhen controlled a long ball into the box then backheeled to Mertens who was brought down by Izzo.
    56'
    Live comment icon
    LOZCANO INTO THE BOOK
    Player fouled for fouling the keeper at one end...and now the other.
    55'
    Live comment icon
    VOJVODA BOOKED FOR FOULING OSPINA
    He made late contact following up the free kick.
    54'
    AN EFFORT WHICH TYPIFED THE GAME
    Brekalo slipped on kicking the ball and it is no danger to Ospina.