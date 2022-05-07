Advertisement
TORINO V NAPOLI - VISITORS CLAIM WIN TO KEEP CONTROL OF THIRD PLACE
- All
- Highlights
FULL TIME
FAR FROM THEIR BEST, BUT THEY GOT THE WIN
Fabian Ruiz's strike has probably secured third spot for Napoli. Thanks for following the game with us.
90+5'
ANGUISSA GETS A YELLOW CARD
The second player to be cautioned for a foul on Elmas.
90+1'
PETAGNA REPLACES OSIMHEN
90'
ANSALDI PUTS IN A DANGEROUS-LOOKING CORNER
But Ospina comes out and collects the cross.
88'
BELOTTI HITS THE TARGET WITH A FREE KICK
But Ospina pushes the ball away.
83'
ANSALDI PUTS A BALL BEHIND THE NAPOLI DEFENCE
But as so often happens Koulibaly is there to clear the danger.
81'
BREKALO COMES OFF
He is replaced by one-time wunderkind Pellegri
79'
SINGO GOES INTO THE BOOK
He was censured for a push on Elmas.
77'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR NAPOLI
Insigne and Fabian go off to be replaced by Elmas and Lobotka.
73'
GOAL FOR NAPOLI!
Fine goal from Fabian. He took advantage of Podega's blunder and took on two defenders before hitting a low effort that went through the legs of Berisha.
70'
ANOTHER TORINO SUBSTITUTION
Djidji comes on for Izzo.
68'
MERTENS AND LOZANO COME OFF
They are replaced by Zielinski and Politano.
66'
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION
Mandragora, Vojvoda and Ricci come off to be replaced by Linetty, Ansaldi, Pobega
65'
INSIGNE IS THROUGH ON GOAL
But Berisha was sharp off his line to block the shot.
64'
LOVELY BALL FROM VOJVODA
He found Praet with a looped pass into the inside left channel in the area but Praet's shot was easily saved by Ospina.
61'
PENALTY SAVED!
Great save from Berisha. Insigne struck it well to the keepers right but he dived at full stretch and pushed it away.
59'
PENALTY FOR NAPOLI!
Osimhen controlled a long ball into the box then backheeled to Mertens who was brought down by Izzo.
56'
LOZCANO INTO THE BOOK
Player fouled for fouling the keeper at one end...and now the other.
55'
VOJVODA BOOKED FOR FOULING OSPINA
He made late contact following up the free kick.
54'
AN EFFORT WHICH TYPIFED THE GAME
Brekalo slipped on kicking the ball and it is no danger to Ospina.