AC Milan secured a narrow 1-0 away win against Cagliari at Unipol Domus to go three points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Cagliari frustrated the visitors in the first half with their compact shape, but Stefano Pioli’s Milan side were kicking themselves at half-time after missing some clear-cut chances, with the best falling to Olivier Giroud within the first 10 minutes, as he dragged a shot wide from a few yards out.

Milan came out of the traps with more energy in the second period, as Theo Hernandez tested Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno with a fizzing effort from 35-yards in the 51st minute, which was kept out with a fingertip save.

Shortly after, the Rossoneri eventually found what they were looking for in the 58th minute, with a superb finish by Ismael Bennacer. The Algerian was set up with a flick by Giroud inside the box, which the Algerian hit first-time with a volley into the bottom corner.

Cagliari tried to go more attacking in the closing stages and hit the crossbar, but Milan held on to reclaim their place at the summit of the league table, displacing Napoli in the process.

