Inter returned to winning ways in style as they reclaimed top spot in Serie A with an emphatic 5-0 win over basement side Salernitana with Lautaro Martinez netting a hat-trick and Edin Dzeko grabbing a double.

Without a goal since December, Martinez scored twice in a one-sided first half and sealed his treble after the restart as the Nerazzurri emerged victorious in a league game for the first time since January 22.

Dzeko was also back amongst the goals, hitting a brace in five minutes to turn 3-0 into 5-0.

Martinez went agonisingly close in the 19th-minute when he was released by Nicolo Barella but could only watch as his volley cannoned off the crossbar.

He would make no mistake three minutes later when, again ushered through by Barella, he timed his run to perfection to slot it past the helpless Luigi Sepe.

It was the first time Inter had found the net since February 12 and it prompted the floodgates to open.

Five minutes before half-time, Martinez grabbed his brace.

Barella was pulling all the strings and it was his perfectly weighted pass that again found his team mate, who held off his marker before finding the bottom corner with a precise finish.

Suddenly everything Martinez touched was turning to gold and the hat-trick arrived in the 56th-minute, his first-time shot from Dzeko's cross rifling into the top corner.

Dzeko then ended his search for a goal, racing to the near post to finish Robin Gosen's cross. And just minutes later, he was celebrating his second, converting Denzil Dumfries cross and although it was initially ruled out for offside, the goal was awarded following a VAR check.

The handsome victory moves Inter from third into top spot, a point ahead of challengers Napoli and AC Milan who square off on Sunday night, while boosting their goal difference significantly. Salernitana remain rooted to the bottom, 10 points adrift of safety.

TALKING POINT - Just what the doctor ordered

Both players and manager have faced severe criticism during a worrying run of form, so there was plenty of pressure on Inter as the division's basement side arrived at San Siro. But just when it was needed most, the Nerazzurri pulled a top-class performance out of the bag, inspired by their out-of-form striker.

Martinez has squandered a number of chances in recent weeks, but in fairness to his manager, he kept faith in the Argentina international and was duly rewarded for such loyalty.

The 24-year-old who was crucial to his side's early-season form, will hope this is a turning point in his - and Inter's - season. Simone Inzaghi has been very reliant on him and when the goals inevitably dried up, the whole club paid the price. Now he's back on the scoresheet, Inter will be hoping results will improve imminently.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

He has come under fire after eight games without finding the net and it was obvious in the early stages of the night that the Inter forward was totally devoid of confidence. However, that didn't stop him frequently making intelligent runs, which were constantly spotted by the excellent Barella, as the pair formed an almost telepathic connection. Inevitably, chances continued to come and once the opener finally arrived, Martinez had the look of a player reborn.

PLAYER RATINGS

Inter: Handanovic 6, Skriniar 7, De Vrij 7, Bastoni 6, Darmian 7, Barella 9, Brozovic 7, Calhanoglu 6, Dumfries 7, Dzeko 8, Martinez 9*.. subs: Correa 6, Gosens 7, Ranocchia 5, Vidal 5.

Salernitana: Sepe 5, Mazzocchi 5, Dragusin 4, Fazio 4, Ranieri 5, Kastanos 5, L Coulibaly 5, Ederson 5, Verdi 5, Mousset 5, Djuric 5.. subs: Perotti 5, Zortea 5, Obi 5, Radovanovic 5, Ruggeri N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

23' - GOAL! INTER 1-0 SALERNITANA (LAUTARO MARTINEZ): This time he makes no mistake! Timing his run to perfection, he gets behind the visiting defence to latch onto Barella's perfectly weighted pass and pokes it past the goalkeeper. His relief is obvious as Martinez nearly takes out the corner flag in his celebrations.

40' - GOAL! INTER 2-0 SALERNITANA (LAUTARO MARTINEZ): There's no stopping him now! It's another beautiful assist from Barella as well! He picks out his team mate with a fine a pass, Martinez holds off his marker and slots the ball into the bottom left corner. Goal 13 of the season for the Inter forward now!

56' - GOAL! INTER 3-0 SALERNITANA (LAUTARO MARTINEZ): There's the hat-trick! Dzeko anticipates the run of Martinez inside the box, he gets the wrong side of his marker and fires a first-time shot into the roof of the net. Like a player reborn!

64' - GOAL! INTER 4-0 SALERNITANA (EDIN DZEKO): Gosens, only on the pitch a matter of minutes, races to the byline and pulls it back for Dzeko, who is completely unmarked to make it 4-0. It's his first goal in five games! This is turning out to be a very productive night for the Nerazzurri and poor Salernitana are crumbling.

69' - GOAL! INTER 5-0 SALERNITANA (EDIN DZEKO): Dzeko is in position to tap home from Dumfries' fine cross! The goal is initially ruled out for offside but after a VAR check, the decision is overturned and Inter can celebrate their fifth of the net!

KEY STATS

Lautaro Martinez' goal interrupted a 425 minutes drought for Inter in all competitions - it was the longest streak for the Nerazzurri since 430 minutes in January 2018.

With his second goal, Martinez became the eighth player since 2018/19 (his debut in the competition) to reach 50 goals in Serie A.

