Milan moved two points ahead of bitter rivals Inter at the top of the Serie A table with a last gasp winner from Sandro Tonali as they beat Lazio 1-2.

The hosts failed to clear well enough allowing Zlatan Ibrahimovic to nod down to Tonali to poke in and spark jubilant scenes.

Maurizio Sarri’s men started the better side and were rewarded with an early goal when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put in a low cross that was tapped home from close range from Ciro Immobile as the Italian netted for the 26th time this season.

Milan responded well and created a few chances of their own but couldn’t find a way through a resolute Lazio defence.

Eventually, after the break, Milan equalised as Rafael Leao burst behind the opponents back four and squared it to Olivier Giroud to slide in and finish.

The game continued at a fantastic intensity as both teams went for it in an exciting encounter at the Stadio Oimpico and Milan eventually found the winner in the stoppage time to secure a massive three points as they aim for their first Scudetto title since 2011. The stuff of champions?

