Napoli secured third place as Lorenzo Insigne marked his final appearance for the club with a goal in a 3-0 victory over Genoa, who are now all but relegated from Serie A.

All eyes were on Insigne, who was presented with a gift before kick-off ahead of his move to MLS side Toronto, but he had to wait for his moment after Victor Osimhen opened the scoring with a headed finish from Giovanni Di Lorenzo's whipped cross in the 32nd-minute.

The visitors had made a bright start and Kelvin Yeboah was denied by the crossbar with a terrific shot from distance. But they had a mountain to climb when Napoli doubled their advantage midway through the second half. Insigne initially missed his penalty, but it was ordered to be retaken for encroachment and the 30-year-old made no mistake with his second attempt.

Stanislav Lobotka sealed the win with a fine individual goal, charging from deep before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner to wrap up a comprehensive victory for Luciano Spalletti's side.

The victory moves Napoli seven points above fourth-placed Juventus with just one more game to play. Genoa remain 19th, three points adrift of safety and look certain to play Serie B football next season.

TALKING POINT - Farewell Insigne

After 433 appearances and 122 goals, Insigne - a true son of the city - bids farewell to the people of Naples.

He was presented with a framed jersey from Dries Mertens and a trophy from club President Aurelio De Laurentiis before kick-off, and there was drama on the field as he missed a penalty before the referee controversially ordered for the spot-kick to be retaken.

It was an unforgettable moment for Insigne, whose contract expires in June allowing him to move to Toronto FC for free.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

The Nigeria international was involved with everything positive Napoli had to offer, setting the tempo early with the opening goal of the game. The 23-year-old has attracted the interest from the likes of Manchester United after a superb season with Napoli and this performance will only heighten attention.

Vìctor Osimhen of Napoli celebrates after scoring the first goal of Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Genoa CFC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 15, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Napoli: Ospina 6, Di Lorenzo 8, Rrahmani 6, Koulibaly 6, Mario Rui 6, Anguissa 6, Fabian Ruiz 7, Lozano 7, Mertens 7, Insigne 7, Osimhen 8*.. subs: Lobokta 5, Ghoulam 5, Zielinksi 5, Deem N/A, Elmas N/A.

Genoa: Sirigu 5, Hefti 5, Bani 5, Ostigard 5, Criscito 5, Galdames 5, Badelj 5, Portanova 4, Amiri 6, Gudmundsson 6, Yeboah 6.. subs: Hernani 5, Ekuban 5, Destro 5, Melegoni 5.

KEY MOMENTS

14' - CROSSBAR! Yeboah thumps the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the penalty area, with Ospina well beaten - cause for hope for Genoa!

32' - GOAL! NAPOLI 1-0 GENOA (VICTOR OSIMHEN): Heartbreak for the visitors as Osimhen heads in his 14th goal of the season! No one closes down the cross as Di Lorenzo's whipped delivery finds the run of Osimhen and his bullet header leaves Sirigu with no chance.

64' - UNBELIEVABLE SCENES! Insigne hits the post with his penalty and Di Lorenzo scores on the follow-up, but the goal is chalked off for encroachment and the penalty has to be retaken!

65' - GOAL! NAPOLI 2-0 GENOA (LORENZO INSIGNE, PEN): This time he gets it right! Sirigu dives the right way but can't keep out Insigne's spot-kick!

KEY STAT

Lorenzo Insigne has scored nine goals from penalty spot in the current Serie A campaign, more than any other player in the big-five European Leagues this season.

