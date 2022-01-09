Juventus come from two goals down to beat Roma 4-3 in a thrilling contest at the Stadio Olimpico.

Tammy Abraham, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lorenzo Pellegrini all scored to put Roma 3-1 up, but the Juve fightback began in the 70th minute with Manuel Locatelli’s header made it 3-2 before a further two goals in the space of seven minutes came through close-range strikes from Dejan Kulusevski and Mattia De Sciglio.

Roma had a penalty in the 83rd minute which saw Mathhijs de Ligt receive a second yellow card for a handball, but Lorenzo Pellegrini’s spot-kick was saved by former Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to ensure Juventus pulled off a phenomenal victory in Rome.

The result means Roma drop down to seventh on 32 points. For Juventus, they remain in fifth on 38 points; six points clear of sixth-placed Fiorentina and three off Atalanta in fourth.

Roma caused Juve significant problems at corners with the visitors adopting a naïve zonal marking system. In the seventh minute, Chris Smalling rose highest to meet a corner in the box which Abraham flicked on, but Wojciech Szczesny could claim the tame effort easily.

Four minutes later and Abraham scored through a corner. Jordan Veretout’s whipped ball to the near post was glanced in by the Chelsea loanee to deservedly put Jose Mourinho’s side in front.

Roma felt they should have had a penalty three minutes later when Lorenzo Pellegrini’s shot deflected off the right hand of De Ligt but nothing was given.

In the 18th minute, Juventus equalised through Paulo Dybala who fired a pinpoint low curling shot into the bottom corner beyond the helpless Rui Patricio.

Chiesa, one of Juve’s brightest performers, was forced to come off with an ankle problem ten minutes before the break and in first half injury-time, Abraham somehow kneed a Smalling header over the bar from point-blank range from yet another corner.

Roma took control of the opening stages of the second half with Mkihtaryan’s 25-yard strike looping off De Sciglio and into the net seven minutes before Pellegrini extended Roma’s lead with a stunning free-kick from distance which arrowed straight into the top corner.

But Juventus would not roll over and Alvaro Morata’s introduction off the bench proved pivotal as he crossed for Locatelli to nod into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later and Dejan Kulusevski put the ball into the net from close range and it was awarded after a lengthy VAR decision. Then De Sciglio scored what proved to be the winner, drilling a low strike into the bottom corner to complete the unlikeliest of comebacks.

In the 83rd minute De Ligt was sent off for a harsh handball as he blocked an Abraham shot before Szczesny dived low to his right to meet Pellegrini’s tame spot-kick and ensured the three points were sealed by Juve.

TALKING POINT - A MISSED OPPORTUNITY FOR ROMA

Victory for Roma would have seen Mourinho's side leapfrog Juventus into fifth place and keep them loosely in Serie A title contention and a two-goal lead should have ensured the victory.

But Roma were simply too open at the back at a critical moment in the match and could not find a way to stop the Juventus goals from flooding in.

Considering Mourinho's side are known for their pragmatism, it was an incredibly open match and the Portuguese will have to find a way to get his side to kill games off.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MATTIA DE SCIGLIO

The Juventus defender was a constant problem down Roma's right flank and have Ainsley Maitland-Niles a very tough test on his Serie A debut.

He combined well with Federico Chiesa before the forward had to be substituted and showed great initiative to burst into the box and score a fine winner.

