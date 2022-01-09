Theo Hernandez's brace led AC Milan to a comfortable victory at Venezia.

The Rossoneri took the lead before there were three minutes on the clock when Rafael Leao got behind the defence and laid the ball on a plate for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to tap home.

The lead was doubled four minutes after the break when Leao played a ball through for Theo Hernandez who held off the challenge of Pasquale Mazzochi before slamming the ball inside the near post.

The Milan skipper added a second from the penalty spot after Michael Scoboda blocked his effort on the line with his arm, leading to the defender receiving a red card, and the France international slotting the resulting spot kick just inside the top right hand right hand corner.

The win sees Milan go two points clear of city rivals Inter on top of Serie A, at least for a few hours before the Nerazzuri play Lazio later on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Golden age of left wing play - Whether watching Kylian Mbappe for PSG, Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid or Rafael Leao here the most exciting play you will see in games will emanate from the left flank. Venezia's Pasquale Mazzocchi is a threat going forward but totally ill-equipped to deal with Leao who from the first minute was terrorising him and the Venezia defence. It did not matter if another player came to help out Mazzochi either, as they would be left dizzy with twisted blood too. These are not your grandfather's wingers with paint on their boots, dropping the shoulder before hanging in crosses for big number nines. When these stars beat their men they arrow in on goal - and it is great to watch.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - The trend for full backs being playmakers in world football is certainly being embraced by the Milan skipper. And at present he looks every bit as dangerous going forward as the Premier League exponents. While he may not have the delivery of Trent Alexander-Arnold or Joao Cancelo, or the all-round game of Reece James, none dribble as well as him which he showed on many occasions, not least for his first goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Venezia: Romero 6; Mazzocchi 5, Svoboda 6, Ceccaroni 6, Haps 6; Cuisance 6, Ampadu 7, Busio 6; Aramu 6, Henry 6, Okereke 6.

Subs: Johnsen 6, Kiyine 6, Crnigoj 7, Fiordilini 6, Bjarkason 6.

AC Milan: Maignan 6; Florenzi 7, Kalulu 7, Gabbia 6, Theo Hernandez 9*; Tonali 7, Bakayoko 7; Saelemaekers 6, Brahim Diaz 6, Leao 8; Ibrahimovic 7.

Subs: Junior Messias 6, Rebic 7, Maldini 6, Giroud 6, Stanga 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

3' GOAL FOR MILAN! Ibrahimovic with a tap-in after fantastic skill on the left from Leao who got around the defence and laid it on a plate for the Sweden international to notch home from a yard out.

49' GOAL FOR MILAN! In the first half Venezia were terrorised early on the left flank by Leao, this time it was Theo Hernandez who was played through by the Portuguese star and held off Mazzocchi before slamming high inside the near post.

58' PENALTY! AND A RED CARD! Svoboda gave the ball away to put Ibrahimovic through on goal and then he blocked Ibra's effort and did the same with Theo Hernandez's rebound, but with his hand.

59' GOAL FOR MILAN! Theo Hernandez slots the ball high in the top right hand corner.

KEY STAT

80 - Ibrahimovic joins Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive club, having scored against 80 top-flight opponents.

