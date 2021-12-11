Juventus's recent revival hit a stumbling block as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by newly-promoted Venezia.

The hosts appeared to be up against it from the very first whistle and the biggest surprise is that it took Juventus 32 minutes to break them down. Luca Pellegrini was afforded too much space on the left flank, picking out Alvaro Morata who finished with an instinctive first-time shot.

Prior to that, Paulo Dybala limped off with a muscular problem and his replacement Kaio Jorge somehow failed to find the target from point-blank range.

Morata arguably should have had his second and Juan Cuadrado drilled a shot agonisingly wide as Juventus only had a one-goal advantage to show for their dominance at half-time.

However, Max Allegri's side lost their way after the restart and 10 minutes into the second half Mattia Aramu drew the hosts level with a beautiful curled shot from the edge of the box.

Juventus huffed and puffed in an attempt to restore their lead but, not for the first time this season, they lacked the creativity and quality in the final-third to score a second.

Their best chance fell to Federico Bernardeschi who was repelled by Sergio Romero, while Morata had a strong case for a penalty dismissed.

In the end, however, Paulo Zanetti's side held on comfortably for a much-needed point in their quest to beat the drop. They remain 16th but Juventus - in sixth - are six points adrift of fourth-placed Atalanta who have yet to play this weekend.

TALKING POINT - Old problems resurface for Juve as injuries pile up

Confidence appeared to be growing in the Juventus camp after three straight victories, but prior to kick-off goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny warned his side needed to win at least five more without dropping a point to have truly "stepped up a level".

Without the ever-dependable Cristiano Ronaldo this season, scoring goals has been a major problem and when Dybala limped off after 12 minutes with what is reportedly a knee problem, Allegri must have feared another toothless performance up top was forthcoming. And so it came to pass.

Dybala will now join Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski on the sidelines, heaping the responsibility on Morata and Moise Kean in the midst of a packed festive calendar. The Old Lady have been strongly linked with a forward in January but face two more games this month, knowing they have little margin for error if they're to avoid being cut adrift by the top-four.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Mattia Aramu (Venezia)

The 26-year-old was a handful when Venezia finally got in to their attacking groove in the second half and Aramu was at the centre of everything.

PLAYER RATINGS

Venezia: Romero 6, Ebuehi 7, Modolo 6, Caldara 6, Haps 6, Crnigoj 6, Ampadu 6, Busio 7, Aramu 8*, Henry 7, Johnsen 7.. subs: Kiyine 6, Tessman 5, Forte N/A, Peretz N/A, Mazzocchi N/A

Juventus: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cuadrado, Dybala, Bernardeschi, Morata.. subs: Kaio Jorge 5, Sandro N/A, Kean N/A, Bentancur N/A, Soule N/A

KEY MOMENTS

32' - GOAL! Venezia 0-1 Juventus (Alvaro Morata): Venezia's resistance is broken! It was only a matter of time and Morata's the man who finds the way through. Pellegrini is afforded too much space on the channel and he whips a cross to the near post. He sticks out a leg and it flies past Romero into the bottom corner.

36' - Save! Morata should probably have his second. Picked out in space inside the box, he can only shoot straight at Romero who gathers on the second attempt.

45'+2 Just wide! Cuadrado races into acres of space as the Venezia's defence is left totally exposed but he fails to find the bottom corner he was searching for, dragging his low shot agonisingly wide.

55' - GOAL! Venezia 1-1 Juventus (Mattia Aramu): Oh my, Venezia are level! How did that happen?! After Juventus failed to clear the danger, Aramu punishes them with a beautiful curling shot from distance that creeps into the bottom corner! He's their top goalscorer with five this season and this is one he'll certainly remember!

66' - Big save! Romero is fully-stretched to deny Bernardeschi's goal-bound shot! Now that Venezia have something to hold on to they're not going to let go easily!

74' - Penalty appeal! Morata takes a tumble under pressure from Ebuehi as he tries to power his way through. The referee has a good view of it and says no penalty! You've seen them given!

KEY STAT

Alvaro Morata has scored 20 of his 30 Serie A goals in away matches, including six of his last seven in the competition.

