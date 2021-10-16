Lazio came from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Inter in their Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

Inter started the half brightly and were rewarded for their efforts of constant runs down both flanks when Nicolo Barella was brought down by Elseid Hysaj in the penalty area in the 12th minute.

Ivan Perisic calmly dispatched his spot kick to see Inter take the lead, sending Pepe Reina the wrong way as his effort nestled into the bottom right corner.

Felipe Anderson looked dangerous down Lazio’s right-hand side, posing a constant threat as he continued to cut back low crosses into the danger area.

Lazio squandered a couple of good chances created by Anderson, with both Ciro Immobile and Toma Basic having their efforts saved from close-range.

The home side would feel as if they did enough to go into the break all-square after an action-packed first half, and were back on level terms on 64 minutes through a penalty of their own.

Alessandro Bastoni’s attempt to clear the ball spiralled in chaos as his arm intercepted the ball, giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Immobile fired the hosts level as the game entered the final 25 minutes. With less than 10 minutes remaining, Anderson put the hosts ahead after following up Immobile’s saved effort.

Lazio secured the win in stoppage time when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic climbed highest to steer his header past Samir Handanovic and into the top right hand corner.

TALKING POINT - INTER NOT HAPPY

Lazio's second goal, which put them in the lead and proved decisive, was scored when Inter had a man down.

Federico Dimarco felt he had been fouled in the lead-up to the goal and was on the floor clutching his leg when Anderson slotted the ball into Handanovic's empty net.

Celebrations quickly spiralled into chaos as a scuffle broke out between the two sides which led to four players being booked, which could have easily been more.

Replays showed Lautaro Martinez, who was lucky not to be booked also in the aftermath of the goal, had the opportunity to put the ball out of play but didn't.

Immobile broke free, and after his effort was stopped by Handanovic, Anderson gobbled up the rebound to put the hosts in the lead.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FELIPE ANDERSON

Even when trailing 1-0 in the opening exchanges, Felipe Anderson posed a constant threat down Lazio's right flank as Inter struggled to contain him.

He created six chances altogether and found his team-mates in dangerous areas, but they were unable to convert.

He touched the ball 72 times this afternoon, completing five take-ons and winning eight duals.

Felipe Anderson Image credit: Eurosport

PLAYER RATINGS:

Lazio: Reina 7, Marusic 6, Felipe 7, Patric 7, Hysaj 5, Milinkovic-Savic 7, Leiva 7, Basic 7, Anderson 8, Immobile 7, Pedro 6

Inter Milan: Handanovic 6, Skriniar 5, De Vrij 6, Bastoni 5, Darmian 6, Barella 6, Brozovic 5, Gagliardini 5, Dimarco 7, Perisic 7, Dzeko 5

KEY MOMENTS:

12’ GOAL! 1-0 Inter (Perisic) - Inter take the lead from the spot through Ivan Perisic! It was a cooley dispatched penalty from the Croatian who sent Pepe Reina the wrong way to give Inter the lead. Nicolo Barella made the run into the penalty area before being fouled by Elseid Hysaj.

64’ GOAL! 1-1 Lazio (Immobile) - Immobile fires Lazio level from the spot! Alessandro Bastoni is booked after his attempt to clear the ball was intercepted by his own arm, forcing the referee to award Lazio the spot kick.

81' GOAL! 2-1 Lazio (Anderson) - Felipe Anderson has the ball in the back of the net, but Inter are not happy! Lazio played on whilst Inter had a man down after Dimarco suffered a heavy challenge on the half-way line. Immobile broke through on goal, had his shot saved and Anderson was there to follow up.

90'+1 - GOAL! Lazio (Milinkovic-Savic) - Lazio seal all three points! Milinkovic-Savic rises highest from a wide free-kick to steer his header beyond Handanovic to all but confirm victory for Lazio.

KEY STATS

Felipe Anderson has scored the winner in Lazio's last two Serie A home ties

Simone Inzaghi's loses his first league game as Inter boss against his previous club, Lazio

