Inter Milan extended their lead at the top of Serie A to five points after a last-gasp 2-1 win over Venezia at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Despite being camped in their own half for the opening exchanges, Venezia took a shock lead against the run of play on 18 minutes, after Ethan Ampadu’s cross from deep on the right flank was headed in by Thomas Henry from inside the box.

Ad

However, their lead lasted just over twenty minutes, as Inter equalised shortly before half-time. Matteo Darmian’s cross was hit on the volley by Ivan Perisic from inside the box, which forced the save from Venezia goalkeeper Luca Lezzerini, but Nicolo Barella was there to score the rebound.

Serie A Atalanta and Inter in entertaining goalless draw 16/01/2022 AT 20:34

Simone Inzaghi’s side left it late and eventually found a last-minute winner, as Edin Dzeko made up for the chances he missed in the second half by heading in Denzel Dumfries’ cross at the back post to break Venezia hearts.

More to follow...

Italian Super Coppa Sanchez seals Super Cup for Inter with 120th-minute winner against Juventus 12/01/2022 AT 19:05