Serie A leaders AC Milan were frustrated by the bottom club Salernitana, who held them to a 2-2 draw in a dramatic match.

Milan, who are chasing their first title since 2010-11, looked set for a comfortable night when Junior Messias gave them an early lead, but in the end they were grateful for a point.

Salernitana, playing their first game under the new head coach Davide Nicola, refused to accept the logic of defeat, and Federico Bonazzoli equalised with a thrilling overhead kick in the 29th minute.

The home side went ahead in the second half through a fine stooping header by Milan Duric, and Milan were facing a shock defeat until the substitute Ante Rebic equalised with 13 minutes remaining.

The draw stretches Milan’s lead to two points over their local rivals Inter, but Inter have two games in hand and will go top if they beat Sassuolo on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Can Davide Nicola pull off another great escape?

Salernitana’s new coach has a history of avoiding the drop, and the performance against Milan suggests he could add another escape to his CV.

The home side played with admirable spirit and fully deserved a point against the league leaders. They were not intimidated and also showed their quality in possession, particularly on the counter-attack.

There is plenty of work to do – Salernitana remain bottom, seven points from safety – but the display against Milan will give them the one thing all teams need: hope.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Milan Duric (Salernitana). The Bosnian centre-forward worked tirelessly and was a constant menace to the Milan defence. He made the equaliser, towering over the keeper Mike Maignan to set up Bonazzoli, and then put Salernitana ahead with a high-class header.

PLAYER RATINGS

Salernitana: Sepe 6, Mazzocchi 7, Dragusin 7, Fazio 7, Ranieri 6, Coulibaly 7, Radovanovic 6, Kastanos 6, Ribery 7, Bonazzoli 7, Duric 8. Subs: Ederson 7, Perotti 6, Obi 6, Mikael 6.

AC Milan: Maignan 5, Calabria 6, Tomori 7, Romagnoli 7, Hernandez 8, Bennacer 6, Tonali 7, Messias 7, Diaz 6, Leao 7, Giroud 6. Subs: Kessie 6, Rebic 7, Florenzi 6, Saelemaekers 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

6’ - GOAL! Salernitana 0-1 AC Milan (Messias) Milan strike against the run of play! Hernandez charged infield from left-back and poked a pass through to Messias, who ran across the sleeping Ranieri and curled the ball calmly past Sepe.

29’ - GOAL! Salernitana 1-1 AC Milan (Bonazzoli) Salernitana are level! Ribery's clever pass set them away on the break, and out of nothing they had a five-on-four attack. Kastanos's cross was headed back across goal by Duric, with Maignan in no man's land, and Bonazzoli produced a spectacular scissor kick that bounced up to beat Hernandez on the line. What a brilliant goal!

47’ - JUST WIDE FROM LEAO! A scintillating overhead kick by Leao, from Tonali's lofted cross, flashes wide of the far post.

66’ - OFF THE LINE BY ROMAGNOLI! Salernitana almost steal the lead out of nothing. Maignan faffed with the ball at his feet and was robbed by Bonazzoli. He turned and clipped a shot towards the empty net, only for Romagnoli to get back and head it off the line.

72’ - GOAL! Salernitana 2-1 Milan (Duric) Salernitana are in front! Mazzocchi clipped a fine cross towards the penalty spot, where Duric swooped to power a majestic header past Maignan. Brilliant goal!

77’ - GOAL! Salernitana 2-2 Milan (Rebic) Milan are level! The substitute Rebic wrongfoots Sepe with an early strike from 25 yards. I don't think Sepe saw it because he barely reacted.

KEY STATS

Federico Bonazzoli scored his sixth league goal of the season, equalling his best return in a Serie A campaign.

